This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hugo Lloris forced off with horrific arm injury after Brighton take the lead against Tottenham

The World Cup winner was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga after just nine minutes on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,218 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4838565
Lloris is stretchered off at the AMEX Stadium.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Lloris is stretchered off at the AMEX Stadium.
Lloris is stretchered off at the AMEX Stadium.
Image: Gareth Fuller

TOTTENHAM’S NIGHTMARISH WEEK plunged new depths as Hugo Lloris was taken off on a stretcher with a serious arm injury after gifting away a goal in the third minute against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Spurs skipper was left in agony and received oxygen from medical staff following an awkward landing on his left arm in Saturday’s Premier League match at Amex Stadium.

His injury occurred after goalkeeper Lloris caught but then dropped a routine cross from Pascal Gross.

He stumbled backwards and attempted to use his arm to cushion his fall, only for it to buckle under his weight.

Neal Maupay nodded in the loose ball from point-blank range to give Brighton a 1-0 lead and compound Tottenham’s misery, Mauricio Pochettino’s men having been humiliated in a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Paulo Gazzaniga was substituted on as Lloris’ replacement once the France international was taken from the pitch following several minutes of treatment.

The Seagulls continue to lead 1-0 after half an hour, with Ireland U21 striker Aaron Connolly handed his first Premier League start today.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie