Hull and Swansea earn a point each from eight-goal thriller

HULL AND SWANSEA had to make do with a point apiece following a remarkable 4-4 draw in the English Championship on Friday.

The hosts looked as if they were heading for defeat in a see-saw contest but a 95th-minute equaliser from Tom Eaves ensured the match ended all square.

Swansea were on course for a comeback win that would have bolstered their bid to gain a play-off spot and with it one of the three promotion places that would see the Welsh club competing in the lucrative Premier League next season.

Yet for Hull there was the frustration of going ahead three times only to still fail to end a winless run that now extends to seven games.

Leo Silva Da Lopes’ early opener for was soon cancelled out by Swansea’s Wayne Routledge to leave the score 1-1 at half-time.

Marcus Maddison scored Hull’s second only for Kyle Naughton to level again.

The Tigers once more went ahead at the KCOM Stadium through Mallik Wilks before Jordon Garrick got Swansea back on terms.

On-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster then gave Swansea the lead for the first time in the game only for Eaves to have the final say in an extraordinary clash.

Former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin played the full 90 minutes for Hull.

