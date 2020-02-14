This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hull and Swansea earn a point each from eight-goal thriller

Tom Eaves hit a 95th-minute equaliser for the Tigers in a wild Championship clash.

By AFP Friday 14 Feb 2020, 10:40 PM
40 minutes ago 656 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5008376
Andre Ayew rues a missed chance.
Image: Tim Goode
Andre Ayew rues a missed chance.
Andre Ayew rues a missed chance.
Image: Tim Goode

HULL AND SWANSEA had to make do with a point apiece following a remarkable 4-4 draw in the English Championship on Friday.

The hosts looked as if they were heading for defeat in a see-saw contest but a 95th-minute equaliser from Tom Eaves ensured the match ended all square.

Swansea were on course for a comeback win that would have bolstered their bid to gain a play-off spot and with it one of the three promotion places that would see the Welsh club competing in the lucrative Premier League next season.

Yet for Hull there was the frustration of going ahead three times only to still fail to end a winless run that now extends to seven games.

Leo Silva Da Lopes’ early opener for was soon cancelled out by Swansea’s Wayne Routledge to leave the score 1-1 at half-time.

Marcus Maddison scored Hull’s second only for Kyle Naughton to level again.

The Tigers once more went ahead at the KCOM Stadium through Mallik Wilks before Jordon Garrick got Swansea back on terms.

On-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster then gave Swansea the lead for the first time in the game only for Eaves to have the final say in an extraordinary clash. 

Former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin played the full 90 minutes for Hull. 

© – AFP, 2020   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie