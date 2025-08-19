Advertisement
More Stories
Pat Horgan among the players who featured in the Hurling for Cancer charity match. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeCharity Match

Smiles all round as Irish sports stars turn out for annual Hurling for Cancer Research match

The charity match was held at Carlow’s Netwatch Cullen Park.
9.09am, 19 Aug 2025

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes in Carlow’s Netwatch Cullen last night as figures of Irish sports royalty turned out for the annual Hurling For Cancer Research charity match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Hurling and camogie stars were among the players who participated in the game between Jim Bolger’s Stars and Davy Russell’s Best. Darragh McCarthy, Lee Chin, Pat Horgan, Ashling Thompson and TJ Reid were alongside the current cast of inter-county talent on show while retired icons including Joe Canning, Ollie Canning, Brendan Cummins and Grace Walsh also featured.

Republic of Ireland football icon Paul McGrath was in attendance while the recently retired jockey Rachael Blackmore served as an umpire during the game.

diarmuid-lyng-and-jimmy-barry-murphy Diarmuid Lyng and Jimmy Barry-Murphy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

mary-oconnell-laura-murphy-and-ashling-thompson Mary O'Connell, Ashling Thompson and Laura Murphy.

tommy-walsh-and-brian-cody Tommy Walsh and Brian Cody.

davy-russell Davy Russell.

rachel-blackmore-and-paul-townend Rachael Blackmore and Paul Townend.

brendan-cummins-save-from-tj-reid Brendan Cummins making a save.

the-teams-take-to-the-field The pre-match parade.

paul-mcgrath Paul McGrath.

ollie-and-joe-canning-with-jim-bolger Ollie and Joe Canning with Jim Bolger.

ursula-jacob-with-her-daughter-bridin Ursula Jacob with her daughter Brídín before the game.

darragh-mccarthy-and-brendan-maher Darragh McCarthy and Brendan Maher.

davy-russell-yellow-carded-by-cyril-farrell Galway great Cyril Farrell was a referee at the Hurling For Cancer Research Match. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie