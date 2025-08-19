Smiles all round as Irish sports stars turn out for annual Hurling for Cancer Research match

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes in Carlow’s Netwatch Cullen last night as figures of Irish sports royalty turned out for the annual Hurling For Cancer Research charity match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Hurling and camogie stars were among the players who participated in the game between Jim Bolger’s Stars and Davy Russell’s Best. Darragh McCarthy, Lee Chin, Pat Horgan, Ashling Thompson and TJ Reid were alongside the current cast of inter-county talent on show while retired icons including Joe Canning, Ollie Canning, Brendan Cummins and Grace Walsh also featured.

Republic of Ireland football icon Paul McGrath was in attendance while the recently retired jockey Rachael Blackmore served as an umpire during the game.

Advertisement

Diarmuid Lyng and Jimmy Barry-Murphy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Mary O'Connell, Ashling Thompson and Laura Murphy.

Tommy Walsh and Brian Cody.

Davy Russell.

Rachael Blackmore and Paul Townend.

Brendan Cummins making a save.

The pre-match parade.

Paul McGrath.

Ollie and Joe Canning with Jim Bolger.

Ursula Jacob with her daughter Brídín before the game.

Darragh McCarthy and Brendan Maher.

Galway great Cyril Farrell was a referee at the Hurling For Cancer Research Match. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO