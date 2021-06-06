BE PART OF THE TEAM

Offaly put 5-25 past Down to seal return to Division 1 hurling

Carlow put up the biggest score of the hurling weekend in their win over Meath.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Jun 2021, 7:01 PM
Oisin Kelly hit the net for Offaly.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

OFFALY ARE RETURNING to top flight hurling in the league after dispatching Down by 5-25 to 1-19 in their Division 1B tie this afternoon.

Michael Fennelly’s side made it four wins from four in the Allianz Hurling League to seal promotion with a game against Wicklow still to play. 

Offaly were defeated by Down on penalties in last year’s Christy Ring Cup semi-final, but never looked anything other than convincing winners here.

Brian Duignan, son of two-time All-Ireland winner and county board chairman Michael, scored a goal for the Faithful inside the opening 13 seconds. Liam Langton helped himself to 2-3 as Oisin Kelly and Eoghan Cahill scored the other goals. 

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Carlow put up the biggest score of the hurling weekend with a 5-28 to 0-17 defeat of Meath.

Marty Kavanagh posted 1-12, as Kevin McDonald registered a brace of goals and Chris Nolan and John Michael Nolan also raised green flags.

In Division 2B, Kildare consolidated their position on top of the table as former county footballer David Slattery was among the goals in a 4-25 to 0-10 win over Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park. 

Derry beat Donegal by 3-22 to 3-21 in an entertaining score, while in Division 3B Louth saw off Fermanagh by 3-16 to 0-15 and Cavan defeated Leitrim by 1-20 to 1-17.

