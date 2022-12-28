2022 goodbyes: Eight hurlers who retired from inter-county action this year

It’s been a drip-feed of hurling retirements this past year with many counties heading into 2023 without losing any of their elder statesmen.

In other cases, the likes of Clare and Tipperary were rocked by high-profile injury-enforced departures earlier this year, while Wexford have seen the biggest turnover of all.

Here are eight players who stepped away from inter-county hurling in 2022.

Barry Hennessy (Limerick)

Back-up to the best in the business, Barry Hennessy served as Nickie Quaid’s understudy for the most part of his 10-year Limerick career, just as his father Joe did for Nickie’s father Tommy in the ‘90s. He won four All-Irelands in that time, matching his haul of four Limerick SHC titles. Last October, Hennessy opened up about his battle with an eating disorder and encouraged others not to suffer alone.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

CJ McGourty (Tyrone and Antrim)

Fifteen years after his last Croke Park appearance with St Gall’s, former Antrim dual player CJ McGourty got his return… in a Nicky Rackard Cup final with the Tyrone hurlers. They lost that 2021 final but McGourty and his adopted county were back last May, the attacker scoring 0-4 from play to bow out with a trophy at GAA headquarters.

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Colm Galvin (Clare)

Two days after his 29th birthday, Clare All-Ireland winner Colm Galvin released the statement he hoped he wouldn’t have to write; his retirement forced by a persistent groin injury. At the age of 20, he collected All-Ireland senior and U21 honours with Clare, and received All-Stars at both grades. That was the midpoint of a three-in-a-row of U21 All-Irelands for Galvin, who was named U21 Hurler of the Year in 2014. He also achieved a five-in-a-row of Munster underage titles (2010 and 2011 at minor, and 2012-2014 at U21).

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Harry Kehoe (Wexford)

The first of three Wexford retirees, Harry Kehoe was their longest-serving panellist when he called it a day last February. His 13 years included a Leinster senior hurling title in 2019. Another personal highlight was his extra-time goal against Clare in 2014 to knock out the reigning All-Ireland champions. Also in his medal collection are Fitzgibbon Cup (WIT) and Wexford intermediate championship (Cloughbawn) honours.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Johnny Coen (Galway)

An adaptable and ever-present member of the Galway team, Johnny Coen’s 12 years with Galway were equally divided between corner-back and midfield. 2012 was his breakthrough year as outstanding performances in defence helped Galway to their first Leinster title and an All-Ireland final and rewarded Coen with the Young Hurler of the Year award. His move to the middle coincided with their All-Ireland success in 2017, with Coen scoring an early point in that final. He also won All-Ireland minor, U21, and National League crowns.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

Pádraic Maher won’t be out of the limelight for long having returned to the Tipperary hurling set-up as a selector and Thurles Sarsfields as manager but only because his playing career was cut short at 32 by a neck injury. His 13 seasons as a lynchpin of the Tipperary defence featured three All-Ireland titles, as well as two more at minor and one at U21, as captain. He also captained his club to Munster and Tipperary honours (retiring with seven Dan Breen Cups to his name). He won six All-Star awards and was twice nominated for Hurler of the Year. A hurling great.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Paul Morris (Wexford)

The longest-serving Wexford stalwart after Kehoe’s departure, Paul Morris ended his inter-county tenure this month at the age of 32. The attacker made over 120 competitive appearances in his 13 years and ranks in Wexford’s top-10 scorers of all-time, winning his Leinster medal in 2019. Last August, he turned in a man-of-the-match performance to lead Ferns St Aidan’s to their first-ever Wexford senior title.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Shaun Murphy (Wexford)

At the height of his hurling, Shaun Murphy carved out a reputation as an intelligent defender with the game-reading abilities to play a sweeper role as Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford won provincial honours. He sat out the final of his 11 years in purple and gold due to a back injury but recovered to help his club Oulart-The Ballagh regain their senior status. He had previously won seven Wexford titles with Oulart as well as a 2015 Leinster crown.

Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO