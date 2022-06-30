Membership : Access or Sign Up
Who will advance to the 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling final?

It’s Kilkenny v Clare and Limerick v Galway in this weekend’s semi-finals.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 6:00 AM
All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-finals

  • Kilkenny v Clare, Saturday, 5.30pm, Croke Park – live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena 
  • Limerick v Galway, Sunday, 3.30pm, Croke Park – live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena

hurling Brian Cody, Brian Lohan, John Kiely and Henry Shefflin: which managers will triumph? Source: Info Sport.

IT’S SEMI-FINAL WEEKEND in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Croke Park plays host to two massive games, with Kilkenny and Clare going head-to-head first on Saturday, before back-to-back champions Limerick do battle with Galway on Sunday.

Who will come out on top and advance to the All-Ireland final?


Poll Results:

Clare and Limerick (74)
Kilkenny and Limerick (44)
Clare and Galway (14)
Kilkenny and Galway (13)




The42 Team

