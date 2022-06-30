Who will advance to the 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling final?

All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-finals
- Kilkenny v Clare, Saturday, 5.30pm, Croke Park – live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena
- Limerick v Galway, Sunday, 3.30pm, Croke Park – live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena
********************
IT’S SEMI-FINAL WEEKEND in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.
Croke Park plays host to two massive games, with Kilkenny and Clare going head-to-head first on Saturday, before back-to-back champions Limerick do battle with Galway on Sunday.
Who will come out on top and advance to the All-Ireland final?
Poll Results:
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to membersBecome a Member
COMMENTS