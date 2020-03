'I dream of Real Madrid move,' says Lyon wonderkid

LYON RISING STAR Rayan Cherki has admitted that he dreams one day of signing for Real Madrid.

The 16-year-old forward has attracted a great deal of interest over the course of the last year due to his flashy skills, with the teenager having already made 12 appearances for OL’s first team this season.

He has been especially impressive in the Coupe de France, scoring three goals and creating two more in the competition, while he was one of the stars of the Youth League, scoring in all four matches he played in for a young OL side that has progressed to the quarter-finals.

Virtually all of Europe’s biggest sides have been credited with watching the youngster at one time or another this season, who is the youngest player to have scored in the Youth League, scoring at 15 years and 33 days old against Manchester City in 2018, but it is to Santiago Bernabeu that the talented attacker would one day like to go.

“My dream club aside from Lyon? It’s Real Madrid,” the France U16 international, who favours playing in a No.10 role but is capable of playing in a multitude of different positions, admitted to OLTV, the club’s official channel.

Lyon will aim to keep the locally born forward, who is the club’s youngest ever goalscorer, for as long as possible, but with a contract expiring in 2022, they are in a delicate situation as the summer approaches.

OL have done business with Real for one of their brightest young talents in the past, having sold Karim Benzema to the Spanish giants in 2009.

Benzema has not always been a popular figure for Los Blancos, but in 11 years at the club, he has turned out in nearly 350 La Liga matches and has scored 162 league goals.

The 32-year-old Frenchman also netted a famous goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final of 2018 as he showed some brilliant opportunism to poke the ball home as Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius tried to roll it out.

Lyon, in common with all of Europe’s major clubs, are dormant as Ligue 1 is shut down indefinitely due to the spread of Covid-19.

