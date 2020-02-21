This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I tried to buy a gun' - Rugby star Danny Cipriani on his severe depression

He posted on Instagram just days after the death of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack.

By AFP Friday 21 Feb 2020, 3:41 PM
49 minutes ago 1,725 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5016831
Danny Cipriani (file pic).
Image: Paul Harding
Danny Cipriani (file pic).
Danny Cipriani (file pic).
Image: Paul Harding

ENGLAND RUGBY star Danny Cipriani revealed on Friday he once tried to buy a gun to kill himself in an emotional video posted on Instagram just days after the death of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack.

British TV presenter Flack, best known for hosting hit reality show “Love Island”, was found dead at her London flat last Saturday having taken her own life at the age of 40.

Cipriani, who is with Gloucester in the English Premiership and played 16 times for England winning his last cap in 2018, talked about his past mental health struggles in the video posted to his 213,000 followers.

In the 18-minute speech he paid tribute to Flack, whom he dated last year, and with whom he was still in regular contact.

“I told her everything about me because I felt safe with her,” said Cipriani. “I told her all the things I was embarrassed and shameful about. She made me feel OK and ultimately it was embarrassment and shame that killed her.”

Cipriani, 32, said when he was 22 he was severely depressed and was seeing a psychiatrist.

“I decided at a point it was time for me to take my own life. I tried to buy a gun,” he said. “And I pulled out of it and I tried to buy it and I pulled out and this went on for two months and I couldn’t do it because I had some fight in me.”

The fly-half said embarrassment and shame should not lead people to consider ending their lives.

“Everyone has embarrassment and shame to some sort of degree,” he said. “Whatever it is, we (should) be kind, we try and be gentle.”

Cipriani, whose career has been blighted by off-the-field issues, was convicted of drink-driving in 2016 and was fined for assault and resisting arrest at a Jersey nightclub in 2018.

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

She pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December and was released on bail. A trial had been due to begin in March.

© AFP 2020

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie