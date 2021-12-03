Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 4 December 2021
Advertisement

'I understand the club and supporters will be disappointed' - Stephen O'Donnell

The Dundalk-bound head coach confirmed his departure this evening.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 3 Dec 2021, 10:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,993 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5620145
Stephen O'Donnell (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Stephen O'Donnell (file pic).
Stephen O'Donnell (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUNDALK-BOUND Stephen O’Donnell confirmed his decision to step down as St Patrick’s Athletic head coach this evening.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a successful season with the Richmond Park outfit, helping them win the FAI Cup and finish second in the Premier Division, while generally overseeing a considerable improvement in the club’s fortunes since replacing Harry Kenny in 2019.

However, the temptation to succeed outgoing Lilywhites coach Vinny Perth ultimately proved too strong, with O’Donnell having previously enjoyed several successful seasons as a player with Dundalk.

A statement issued this evening read: “Today, I informed St Patrick’s Athletic of my decision to resign as Head Coach. I understand the club and supporters will be disappointed at my decision. However, I hope that, despite their disappointment, they can recognise that I have given everything during my time in charge.

“I certainly feel that I could not have worked any harder and I am so proud of the exciting team we have built over the past two years.

“I would like to thank all the coaching staff, the players and the club’s supporters, all of whom have been incredible during my time at the club. I would also like to thank Garrett Kelleher for giving me my first opportunity in coaching and I hope he feels I have delivered upon the faith he has shown in me.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Sunday’s FAI Cup success was one of the proudest moments of my life and an achievement I will cherish forever. I believe the club has made terrific progress and is in a great place.”

Tim Clancy will succeed O’Donnell, having earned plaudits while managing Drogheda in recent seasons.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie