'I understand the club and supporters will be disappointed' - Stephen O'Donnell

DUNDALK-BOUND Stephen O’Donnell confirmed his decision to step down as St Patrick’s Athletic head coach this evening.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a successful season with the Richmond Park outfit, helping them win the FAI Cup and finish second in the Premier Division, while generally overseeing a considerable improvement in the club’s fortunes since replacing Harry Kenny in 2019.

However, the temptation to succeed outgoing Lilywhites coach Vinny Perth ultimately proved too strong, with O’Donnell having previously enjoyed several successful seasons as a player with Dundalk.

A statement issued this evening read: “Today, I informed St Patrick’s Athletic of my decision to resign as Head Coach. I understand the club and supporters will be disappointed at my decision. However, I hope that, despite their disappointment, they can recognise that I have given everything during my time in charge.

“I certainly feel that I could not have worked any harder and I am so proud of the exciting team we have built over the past two years.

“I would like to thank all the coaching staff, the players and the club’s supporters, all of whom have been incredible during my time at the club. I would also like to thank Garrett Kelleher for giving me my first opportunity in coaching and I hope he feels I have delivered upon the faith he has shown in me.

“Sunday’s FAI Cup success was one of the proudest moments of my life and an achievement I will cherish forever. I believe the club has made terrific progress and is in a great place.”

Tim Clancy will succeed O’Donnell, having earned plaudits while managing Drogheda in recent seasons.