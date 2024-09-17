Advertisement
Ulster's Iain Henderson. Ben Brady/INPHO
Update

Henderson returns but Ulster dealing with long injury list for URC opener

The province will be without a number of key men for Saturday’s clash with Glasgow.
5.33pm, 17 Sep 2024
ULSTER HAVE A lengthy injury list to contend with as they prepare for Saturday’s URC opener against Glasgow Warriors.

Richie Murphy’s men host the defending URC champions in Belfast on Saturday evening [KO 7.45pm], but will head into the game without a host of senior squad players.

John Cooney (hamstring), James Hume (knee), Jake Flannery (finger), Tom Stewart (ankle), Rob Herring (calf) and Robert Baloucoune (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile Aaron Sexton (hamstring), Reuben Crothers (knee) and Zac Ward (groin) will continue to be monitored throughout the week having picked up injuries during last weekend’s pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs.

In better news for the province, Iain Henderson is fit and available for selection after completing his recovery from surgery.

Henderson missed the end of Ulster’s 2023/24 season and Ireland’s summer tour to South Africa after going under the knife to fix a toe issue.

Earlier today, Ulster confirmed centre Stuart McCloskey has penned a new two-year contract extension with his home province.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
