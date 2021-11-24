Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Spurs defender Hendon joins Waterford dugout for promotion/relegation play-off

Hendon ‘will support Dave Bell, the staff and players’ for Friday night’s game against UCD, Blues said.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,394 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5610800
Hendon managed Leyton Orient for a short spell in 2015/2016.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Hendon managed Leyton Orient for a short spell in 2015/2016.
Hendon managed Leyton Orient for a short spell in 2015/2016.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IAN HENDON WILL be in the Waterford dugout for the Blues’ crucial promotion/relegation play-off following manager Marc Bircham’s shock sacking.

Waterford confirmed that Hendon has joined the club’s coaching staff and “will support Dave Bell, the staff and players” for Friday night’s game, but did not specify his exact role.

Hendon, 49, most recently managed Europa Point in Gibraltar and previously worked as first-team coach under Sam Allardyce at West Ham.

As a player, he was capped at U21 level for England, while his career included spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnet among others.

Bircham was sacked by club owner Richard Forrest on Tuesday, just three days before their crucial game against UCD, a decision which Bircham said stemmed from “a difference of opinion”.

Without commenting on the specifics of the situation, Forrest responded on Tuesday evening to say that “I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long term best interests of the club.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie