Ex-Spurs defender Hendon joins Waterford dugout for promotion/relegation play-off

IAN HENDON WILL be in the Waterford dugout for the Blues’ crucial promotion/relegation play-off following manager Marc Bircham’s shock sacking.

Waterford confirmed that Hendon has joined the club’s coaching staff and “will support Dave Bell, the staff and players” for Friday night’s game, but did not specify his exact role.

Hendon, 49, most recently managed Europa Point in Gibraltar and previously worked as first-team coach under Sam Allardyce at West Ham.

As a player, he was capped at U21 level for England, while his career included spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnet among others.

Bircham was sacked by club owner Richard Forrest on Tuesday, just three days before their crucial game against UCD, a decision which Bircham said stemmed from “a difference of opinion”.

Without commenting on the specifics of the situation, Forrest responded on Tuesday evening to say that “I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long term best interests of the club.”