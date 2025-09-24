'Imagine that you got one taser per hole. That’d be awesome' - Ian Poulter lets rip at American fans

FORMER RYDER CUP STAR star Ian Poulter has fanned the flames ahead of this week’s contest at Bethpage Black with a foul-mouthed rant about American fans.
The hostile welcome the European side are likely to encounter as they defend the trophy against the United States has been one of the major talking points in the build-up to the event in New York.
Poulter has spent a significant amount of his career playing in the US and four of his seven Ryder Cup appearances between 2004 and 2021 came in the country.
The 49-year-old told SPORTbible: “I don’t even know where to start. I mean, f****** ‘mashed potatoes’ and all that f****** b******* that you hear is madness. ‘In the hole, get in the hole! It’s a 600-yard par five, you f****** idiot’.
“I actually just want to borrow the taser (from) the security guard. Just to let one go per hole would be amazing. Imagine that you got one taser per hole. That’d be awesome. That’d go right between the eyes. Have it!”
Poulter, who has no involvement with the current team, added that “it’s not heckling, it’s just complete and utter embarrassing stupidity”.
European captain Luke Donald has equipped his players with virtual reality headsets to help them prepare for any potential abuse in New York.
Tommy Fleetwood, one of the most experienced members of the team, concedes however that little can be done and intends to embrace the atmosphere.
