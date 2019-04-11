'Seeing Seán say 'thank you' with the thumbs up, it was something amazing'

LEGENDARY LIVERPOOL STRIKER Ian Rush said seeing injured Liverpool fan Seán Cox’s thank you message ahead of tomorrow’s fundraiser game at the Aviva Stadium made him very emotional.

Mr Cox has been recovering at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin since suffering serious brain injuries after being attacked before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma last April.

Jack and Martina Cox with Jason McAteer and Ian Rush to launch the Seán Cox fundraiser. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tomorrow evening a Liverpool Legends XI will take on an Ireland Legends XI in order to raise money for the Dunboyne native’s ongoing medical expenses.

Rush will join former Liverpool stars including Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, Jerzy Dudek, Vladimir Smicer and Djibril Cisse to face an Irish side featuring Robbie Keane, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan and Ray Houghtan, amongst others.

It’s going to be great to be involved,” Rush said. “I think we all know about what happened to Seán and we’re all here to try and help him.

“That’s why Liverpool Football Club are over here. We know what happened, it was a great trauma. Someone went to a game hoping to come back safe and well, and didn’t.

“To come and try and help his rehabilitation is something amazing. The best news I’ve heard in a long time is hearing that Seán will be at the game. That gives every player a boost. Just to see him at the game tomorrow will be something amazing.”

A video was released on Thursday showing Mr Cox saying thank you to supporters who have helped raised funds for his rehabilitation, with the father-of-three set to attend tomorrow’s game in Dublin at the Aviva.

The first time I saw the video, seeing him say ‘thank you’ with the thumbs up, it was something amazing,” said Rush.

“To say he’s going to be at the game, it just goes to show how far they’ve come over the last year or so. A year ago you weren’t sure what was going to happen and to see that this morning is a massive boost for everyone.

“But we’ve still got to carry on, it’s not going to stop just there. Even after the game there’s still a lot of work to be done. But it just goes to show that the strength and mentality and everything about Seán and his family. They put that into it.

Mr Cox will be in attendance at tomorrow's fundraiser in Dublin.

“Miracles can happen and this is something amazing to see. The video was emotional, it got me going. I can’t wait to be at the game now, and that’s what it’s all about.As a football player, we go out there and we play, but that’s the easy job to take.

“The hardest job is for Seán’s family and Seán himself. He is determined to get back to normal and we believe in that. If you believe in something, then things can really happen.”

Rush won five English league titles and two European Cups during 15 seasons at Anfield with Liverpool. The 57-year-old has travelled the globe working as an ambassador in recent years and says the club retains a special quality to rally around its supporters in times of need.

“I’m biased obviously but Liverpool is a special club. I travel worldwide with Liverpool as an ambassador and I know the strength that the supporters have. We see ourselves as one big family. If anyone gets hurt in your family, you help them.

“That’s what Liverpool do. All around the world we want to help people because we know there’s only so many people who can come to Anfield. Not many people get the chance to come to Anfield so we have to take the Liverpool family all over the world.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson with a banner for Sean Cox. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Ireland has always been special, but it’s not just Liverpool fans we want to see there tomorrow, it’s football fans. This could have happened to anyone at any club and I’d like to think if it did happen at another club, that other supporters would do the same.”

The former striker praised the tireless work by Seán Cox’s wife Martina over the course of the last year, explaining that oftentimes such behind-the-scenes work can go unnoticed.

Some people like that go unnoticed, don’t they?” he said “She’s been the rock behind him. Talking to Martina and seeing what she’s doing, she’s always there by his side every day.

“And that’s hard, that can be hard going — morning, evening. She’s very upbeat and for her to do that has helped Seán. I’m sure she’ll get a big boost by seeing Seán at the game tomorrow too.”

Tickets for tomorrow night’s charity match can be purchased through Ticketmaster and donations can be made to Seán and his family on the Go Fund Me page Support Sean Cox.

