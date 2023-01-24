Raphael Ibanez extends France contract

RAPHAEL IBANEZ has extended his contract as general manager of the France rugby team until 2028, the former captain of Les Bleus told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday.

Ibanez, 49, took up his post in the autumn of 2020 alongside coach Fabien Galthie, who announced earlier this month that he had extended his contract until 2027.

“It’s time to tell you a secret,” Ibanez said. “As it is working well, I’m going to extend the adventure because it’s the most beautiful and the most intense that we can live, so I have signed until June 2028.

“It’s the greatest adventure, when you’re passionate about rugby, when you’re passionate and committed.”

France will begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Italy on 5 February, ahead of hosting the World Cup which begins in September.

– © AFP 2023