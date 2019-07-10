This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's quest for University Games gold ends with defeat to North Korea

Dave Connell’s side will now take on either Japan or Russia for a bronze medal on Friday.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,884 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4719478
Ireland’s Niamh Farrelly with Eleanor Ryan Doyle.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland’s Niamh Farrelly with Eleanor Ryan Doyle.
Ireland’s Niamh Farrelly with Eleanor Ryan Doyle.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S QUEST FOR University Games gold ended in disappointment on Wednesday afternoon after Dave Connell’s side slumped to a 5-0 defeat to North Korea.

Having secured victory over China last time around – beating their opponents 4-1 on penalties – they entered the game high on confidence.

Jong Sim Wi soon dented the Irish challenge, getting on the end of Hae Yon Ri’s cross to convert from seven yards.

Ri then got herself on the scoresheet before the half-hour mark and notched her second with 30 minutes remaining to make it 3-0.

Wi added the fourth before So Yon Jon finished the job with a freekick in the closing stages.

Lauren Dwyer Wexford Youths' Lauren Dwyer. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ireland did have their chances, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Niamh Farrelly testing out the North Korean netminder.

They now advance to the bronze medal match on Friday where they’ll face either Russia or Japan at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

Elsewhere today, Ireland’s men’s team bowed out of University Games after a 1-0 defeat to Russia.

The only goal of the game was scored from the penalty spot - Nikita Salamatov converting after UCC’s Rob Slevin was adjudged to have handled the in trying to clear a ball headed back toward the Irish goal by Anthony McAlavey. 

Ireland University Games – Results

  • Ireland 1-0 Brazil
  • Ireland 2-1 South Korea
  • Ireland 0-0 China (Ireland win 4-1 on penalties)
  • Ireland 0-5 North Korea

