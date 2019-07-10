Ireland's quest for University Games gold ends with defeat to North Korea

IRELAND’S QUEST FOR University Games gold ended in disappointment on Wednesday afternoon after Dave Connell’s side slumped to a 5-0 defeat to North Korea.

Having secured victory over China last time around – beating their opponents 4-1 on penalties – they entered the game high on confidence.

Jong Sim Wi soon dented the Irish challenge, getting on the end of Hae Yon Ri’s cross to convert from seven yards.

Ri then got herself on the scoresheet before the half-hour mark and notched her second with 30 minutes remaining to make it 3-0.

Wi added the fourth before So Yon Jon finished the job with a freekick in the closing stages.

Wexford Youths' Lauren Dwyer. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ireland did have their chances, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Niamh Farrelly testing out the North Korean netminder.

They now advance to the bronze medal match on Friday where they’ll face either Russia or Japan at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

Elsewhere today, Ireland’s men’s team bowed out of University Games after a 1-0 defeat to Russia.

The only goal of the game was scored from the penalty spot - Nikita Salamatov converting after UCC’s Rob Slevin was adjudged to have handled the in trying to clear a ball headed back toward the Irish goal by Anthony McAlavey.

Ireland University Games – Results

Ireland 1-0 Brazil

Ireland 2-1 South Korea

Ireland 0-0 China (Ireland win 4-1 on penalties)

Ireland 0-5 North Korea

