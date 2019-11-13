'I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt since moving to England' - Fred

MAN UNITED MIDFIELDER Fred says the trust placed in him by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the principal reason behind his upturn in form.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult first campaign last time out following his £52 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazil international began the campaign in the side but fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho, with many questioning whether he had the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Following Mourinho’s dismissal, Fred continued to struggle for regular action under Solskjaer, making just seven Premier League starts under the Norwegian from December through to the end of the season.

However, since regaining his place in the starting XI for the Europa League tie against Astana on 19 September, Fred has started nine out of United’s subsequent 12 games in all competitions, including starting five successive Premier League games for the first time in his United career.

That includes a man-of-the-match display in the 3-1 win against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

When asked what the secret was behind his improved displays, Fred told The Athletic: ”The trust from the manager is important and I feel I have this.

“I just want to continue doing what I’m doing, playing well and starting the games — but I want to score, too. I came close [against Brighton] and hit the bar but I’ll keep working until this happens.

“I’m very happy, firstly because we won but also because we’re getting some rhythm and we’re doing well in the cups.

“But we needed to do better in the league. We just have to carry on fighting so that we reach the Champions League.

I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt since moving to England. All I ever wanted was to play regularly and now that I’m doing that, there’s no doubt my confidence is higher and that helps any player.”

Sunday’s win over Brighton was United’s fifth win from their last six matches in all competitions as the club look to put an inconsistent start to the campaign behind them.

The Red Devils travel to Sheffield United when the Premier League resumes after the international break on Sunday, November 24.