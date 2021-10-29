Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

England and New Zealand women to wear impact-monitoring gumshields for November Tests

Leinster, Clermont and Benetton’s men’s teams are also trialling the gumshields as rugby attempts to learn more about its links to head injury.

By AFP Friday 29 Oct 2021, 2:42 PM
28 minutes ago 158 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5587211
England celebrating their Six Nations victory in April.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
England celebrating their Six Nations victory in April.
England celebrating their Six Nations victory in April.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE ENGLAND AND New Zealand women’s teams will wear special mouthguards that measure the impact of collisions in their upcoming Tests, World Rugby announced on Friday.

The individually designed gumshields are made by US firm Prevent Biometrics and collect data when players collide with each other or with the ground.

They also record impacts not directly involving the head.

The teams will wear the devices during their matches on 31 October and 7 November in Exeter and Northampton, and also for training sessions.

It comes as concerns grow over the link between rugby and long-term brain injury.

World Rugby earlier this year announced it was taking part in a head impact study involving more than 700 male and female amateur players in New Zealand using the mouthguards.

Leinster, Clermont and Benetton’s men’s teams are also trialling the gumshields.

Professional rugby union and league clubs in England and Wales are using mouthguards made by a different company to monitor the impact of collisions.

“Making rugby safer for every player at all levels of the game is hugely important and we’re pleased to contribute,” said England captain Sarah Hunter.

Simon Kemp, medical services director at England’s Rugby Football Union, said the findings “will be an important addition to rugby’s developing understanding on head impact exposure”.

Global governing body World Rugby is also conducting a separate study using eye-tracking technology, which it hopes will support its head injury assessment process.

A group of former rugby league players said this week they were planning a legal claim against the Rugby Football League for negligence over what they say was a failure to protect them from the risks of concussion.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Bobbie Goulding, Paul Highton and Jason Roach are part of a test group of 10 ex-professionals involved in the action against the governing body. Those three men have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE.

CTE — chronic traumatic encephalopathy — is a progressive brain condition which is thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head.

It follows a similar move by a group of rugby union players including England’s World Cup winner Steve Thompson, who says he cannot remember his side’s 2003 triumph.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie