In-form Ireland international scores fifth goal in three games

SHELBOURNE AND WEXFORD Youths continued their impressive starts in the Women’s National League today with respective victories.

Youths beat Galway 2-1 at IT Carlow.

Aoife Thompson gave her side the lead on 19 minutes, before Katrina Parrock slotted home the equaliser from close range just before half-time.

Galway’s task was made more difficult, after Rachel Baynes received a second yellow card for a late tackle and Wexford made their player advantage count after the break.

On 65 minutes, Parrock was the creator, as her inch-perfect cross found Rianna Jarrett, and the Ireland international made no mistake with her finish for a fifth goal in three matches that was ultimately enough to get her side over the line.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne secured an emphatic 5-0 win over DLR Waves.

Rebecca Creagh, Lynn Craven, Alex Kavanagh (2) and Noelle Murray were on target amid an easy victory for the Dublin side.

