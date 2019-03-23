This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In-form Ireland international scores fifth goal in three games

Rianna Jarrett helped Wexford Youths earn a hard-fought victory over Galway today.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 9:50 PM
SHELBOURNE AND WEXFORD Youths continued their impressive starts in the Women’s National League today with respective victories.

Youths beat Galway 2-1 at IT Carlow.

Aoife Thompson gave her side the lead on 19 minutes, before Katrina Parrock slotted home the equaliser from close range just before half-time.

Galway’s task was made more difficult, after Rachel Baynes received a second yellow card for a late tackle and Wexford made their player advantage count after the break.

On 65 minutes, Parrock was the creator, as her inch-perfect cross found Rianna Jarrett, and the Ireland international made no mistake with her finish for a fifth goal in three matches that was ultimately enough to get her side over the line.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne secured an emphatic 5-0 win over DLR Waves.

Rebecca Creagh, Lynn Craven, Alex Kavanagh (2) and Noelle Murray were on target amid an easy victory for the Dublin side.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Read next:

