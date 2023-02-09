Setback - The stars hit with injury in early stages of the GAA leagues

WITH THE RESULTS of the Allianz football league forming much of the championship terrain this year, player retention is critical in 2023. That’s particularly true for Division 2 sides aiming to compete in the Sam Maguire competition.

Additionally, both the All-Ireland hurling and football finals are billed for dates in July, which will come upon us in flash. We’re just two weeks deep into the National Leagues, and already, there are teams dealing with serious injury concerns that could impact the rest of their seasons.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Damien Comer. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

1. Damien Comer [Galway Footballers]

The last few days have been worrying for Galway fans, awaiting news on their talismanic forward Damien Comer. Manager Pádraic Joyce revealed after their defeat to Roscommon that he would need a scan on his knee, but the good news is that he is unlikely to need surgery.

Instead, the All-Star forward is simply set for a spell on the sidelines and will continue his rehab over the coming weeks before his condition is reassessed.

Comer’s absence, of whatever length, is still a blow for Galway, especially since they are yet to pick up a win in their Division 1 campaign following a draw against Mayo and defeat to Roscommon at the weekend.

Their upcoming tests won’t be much easier as they prepare to host Tyrone in the next round before a trip up to Donegal.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Rob Finnerty was taken off with injury against Mayo. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

2. Rob Finnerty [Galway Footballers]

Rob Finnerty was the first major casualty to hit the Galway footballers. The Salthill-Knocknacrra forward is currently out for a period of six weeks after suffering an ankle injury in their Division 1 opener against Mayo.

With Shane Walsh currently resting following Kilmacud Crokes’ victory in the All-Ireland final, and Comer also on the sidelines, Galway are effectively without their first-choice inside forward line.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Robbie O'Flynn being stretchered off against Limerick. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

3. Robbie O’Flynn [Cork Hurlers]

It was a worrying sight to see the talented Robbie O’Flynn surrounded by medics in the second-half of Cork’s thrilling clash with Limerick on Saturday night. Some 20 minutes before that, he was drilling the ball in off the post for a superb goal which helped them on their way to a notable victory.

But O’Flynn’s night ended on the hour mark as he was stretchered off the field.

The42 reported earlier this week that the Erin’s Own forward had dislocated his ankle which medics were able to treat on the pitch. Scans have shown that O’Flynn suffered ligament damage and is expected to be ruled out for between six and eight weeks.

Having just clipped the All-Ireland champions, Cork have built up some significant momentum under their new manager Pat Ryan. But losing O’Flynn in the form he’s showing would certainly be a setback.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Tipperary All-Star forward Conor Sweeney. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

4. Conor Sweeney [Tipperary Footballers]

Tipperary have made a difficult start to their Division 3 campaign, suffering two losses onthe bounce to leave them second form the bottom on the table.

Recovering from that blip to relaunch their promotion hunt is all the more difficult without their captain Conor Sweeney. The All-Star attacker will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a cruciate injury in Tipperary’s round 1 defeat to Down.

Sweeney’s absence means there are just eight of the 20 players who played in their famous 2020 Munster football final victory over Cork available to manager David Power. However, Conal Kennedy and Paudie Feehan are also currently injured.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Ciarán Byrne on the ball for Louth. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

5. Ciarán Byrne [Louth Footballers]

Louth star Ciarán Byrne is also out with a cruciate injury. He was felled by the dreaded knee problem in their Division 2 defeat to Clare.

Another team who have yet to pick up a win after two rounds, Louth are facing a big challenge for the rest of their league campaign. Promotion is a huge incentive for Division 2 sides hoping to seal a place in the Sam Maguire competition and the wee county must take that on without the former AFL player.

This is the second time that Byrne has been stuck by the ACL injury as he faces the rest of the 2023 campaign out of inter-county action.

