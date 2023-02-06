Cork's Robbie O'Flynn suffered dislocated ankle during Limerick game

CORK FORWARD ROBBIE O’Flynn dislocated his ankle during Saturday night’s Allianz League game with Limerick and needs a scan today to rule out any further damage, The42 understands.

O’Flynn will be given a timeline for recovery after the scan, but the initial hope for the Erin’s Own player is that season will not be a write off. He left the field on a stretcher, and visibly distressed, late on in Cork’s one-point win over the All-Ireland champions.

The injury to O’Flynn meant there was a need for 10 minutes additional time at the end of the contest in Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

O’Flynn had been a key player for the Rebels, his pace and physical presence a constant threat to the Limerick defence. The 25-year-old scored Cork’s first goal in the 2-17 – 0-22 win, and provided the assist for his side’s second goal, which was scored by Declan Dalton.

