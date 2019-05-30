This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inter sack manager Spalletti, paving the way for Conte appointment

Ex-Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo says he’d prefer to see the former Chelsea boss take the job over Jose Mourinho.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 May 2019, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 768 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4660895
The 60-year-old has been in charge since 2017.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The 60-year-old has been in charge since 2017.
The 60-year-old has been in charge since 2017.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

INTER MILAN HAVE parted company with manager Luciano Spalletti, with the path now clear for Antonio Conte to potentially take the reins at San Siro.

Change has been made in the dugout after a frustrating end to the 2018-19 campaign. A top-four finish and Champions League qualification has been secured, but the Nerazzurri stumbled over the line.

With Spalletti having struggled to convince those in the boardroom and in the stands, the decision has been taken to part company.

A statement on Inter’s official website read: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team. “The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.”

Spalletti had conceded after a 2-1 victory over Empoli on the final day of the Serie A season that he was unable to say with any certainty that he would be staying on.

He had seen speculation regarding potential successors build in the weeks leading up to the last round of fixtures.

Former Juventus and Chelsea boss Conte has been in talks regarding a possible role with the Milan-based outfit. It could be that discussions are now stepped up and an agreement pushed through.

Imago 19981021 Ex-Inter midfielder Andrea Pirlo would prefer to see Antonio Conte join over former manager Jose Mourinho. Source: Imago/PA Images

Conte is, however, unlikely to be the only name in the frame. It has been suggested that Jose Mourinho could be lured back to San Siro for a second spell, having enjoyed considerable success during a previous stint — winning a domestic and European treble in 2010.

But Inter have been warned off the Portuguese coach, with Italian legend Andrea Pirlo telling Sky Sport Italia: “In my opinion, Conte can give more than Mourinho, especially in terms of structure.

If he’d join Inter the fans will support the team, even more, they’ll be closer to the players.”

Spalletti leaves Inter after two years at the helm. He traded a role at Roma for one at San Siro in the summer of 2017. Under his guidance, the Nerazzurri took in 90 games – winning 45, drawing 26 and losing 19.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie