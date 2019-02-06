This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sport Ireland confirm long-awaited change to Olympic athlete funding

Ireland’s elite athletes have been given a better chance of success.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 2:23 PM
32 minutes ago 477 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4479822
Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy, who also serves as Chair of Sport Ireland's High Performance Programme, speaks with Rhys McClenaghan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy, who also serves as Chair of Sport Ireland's High Performance Programme, speaks with Rhys McClenaghan.
Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy, who also serves as Chair of Sport Ireland's High Performance Programme, speaks with Rhys McClenaghan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SPORT IRELAND TODAY today confirmed that the Irish athletes they fund directly through the International Carding Scheme have been awarded grants on a two-year basis rather than annually, has has been the case to now. 

Athletes have been awaiting this decision for some time, as it allows them more security in preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Sport Ireland today confirmed this is the first step in ultimately funding athletes in full, four-year Olympic/Paralympic cycles. 

14 athletes received the highest-level of annual funding, known as ‘Podium’ and worth €40,000 a year: Thomas Barr, Jason Smyth, Michael McKillop, Niamh McCarthy, Noelle Lenihan, Orla Barry (Athletics); Rhys McCleneghan (Gymnastics); Joe Ward, Kellie Harrington (Boxing); Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan and Sanita Puspure (Rowing). 

Paracyclists Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, meanwhile, are also classed as ‘Podium’ and received €60,000 between them. 

Podium athletes are guaranteed that their funding status will not drop until the end of 2020, but athletes in lower categories may have theirs increased in 2020. 

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who won gold for Ireland at last year’s European Championships and is a major medal hope at Tokyo 2020, declared his delight at the change in funding. 

It’s huge. It relieves so much stress. The last thing you want an athlete to have is financial stress. So to have Sport Ireland come in and say ‘here’s your funding, and you are sorted up to the next Olympics’ is the perfect scenario. I’m over the moon with it. 

The funding for High Performance athletes totals €1.93 million, and is a part of an overall state investment in sport totalling €31.8 million. 

It is an increase of more than €4 million on last year’s figure, with €2 million of that increase going to National Governing Bodies. 

Almost all of these saw increases, the outliers being Motor Cycling Ireland and Camogie, whose funding remained the same. The lack of increase for the latter was attributed to upheaval at a governance level, as the Camogie Association is currently advertising for a new CEO.

Karate Ireland, meanwhile, had their funding suspended until the rectify governance issues. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    'What I have is muscle, not fat' - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG star responds to physique question
    IRELAND
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Steph Roche's effort gets stuck in the mud as wait for first Serie A goal continues
    Can Northern Irish women access abortion services here for free? The government is finding out
    SCOTLAND
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie