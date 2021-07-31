Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 31 July 2021
Irish 4x400m mixed relay team finish eighth in Olympic final

Cillín Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell clocked a time of 3:15.04.

Ireland's Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Christopher O'Donnell after qualifying for the final yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND’S HISTORY-MAKING FAB four finished eighth in the the inaugural 4×400 mixed relay final at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Cillín Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell clocked a time of 3:15.04 this afternoon at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Ireland’s first-ever relay team to line out in an an Olympic final at this, the first Games to stage the 4x400m mixed relay, the quartet started in Lane 1. Galway man Greene got Ireland off to a bright start, before Healy took the reins as the stagger unfolded.

Becker powered on despite Jamaica and Germany turnover tumbles at the rear of the field, while O’Donnell produced another big anchor leg to round off Ireland’s effort and finish ahead of Germany.

Poland won in 3:09.87, which comes as an Olympic record, of course, after an extremely tight finish, as Dominican Republic were home second, and USA took bronze.

With Cliodhna Manning and Rob O’Donnell also on the team of six, the squad can take huge confidence from their Olympic bow, brilliantly flying the flag across two memorable days.

Ireland set new national record of 3:12.18 in a sensational performance yesterday to book their place in the final.

After taking a remarkable four seconds off the old record, Greene, Healy, Becker and O’Donnell prevailed despite a chaotic day which saw the Dominican Republic and USA both disqualified and later reinstated on appeal.

Qualification for the Games was secured at World Relays in Poland in May, as O’Donnell, Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr clocked a then-record of 3:16:84 en route to the final.


