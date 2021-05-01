BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland's mixed 4x400m relay team seal qualification for Tokyo Olympics

Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr: take a bow!

By The42 Team Saturday 1 May 2021, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,310 Views 1 Comment
IRELAND WILL BE sending a mixed 4x400m team to the Tokyo Olympics after a Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Thomas Barr produced a stunning performance in Chorzow, Poland, this evening.

The foursome competed in the third heat at the World Relays, booking their place in the final, smashing the national record and sealing their spot at this summer’s games with a time of 3:16:84 — the fourth highest of the heats overall.

E0U9VDWXsAUw0M-

In an incredibly quick heat, Chris O’Donnell put Ireland in touch with the leaders after his opening lap, with Phil Healy then scorching into a lead which Sharlene Mawdsley maintained through the third.

Thomas Barr held that lead until the final 50m but ultimately finished third.

Only the top two were guaranteed a spot in tomorrow’s final but Ireland made it as one of the fastest losers; the fact that they were indeed the fourth fastest team across the board was a testament of the overall speed of their own heat.

Ireland finished behind Brazil and Dominican Republic, ahead of Britain & Northern Ireland, as they claimed their place at the Games.

The Brazilians were first past the post in a time of 3:16.53, with Dominicans narrowly behind at 3:16.67.

