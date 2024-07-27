Ireland finish sixth in Olympic 7s after defeat to New Zealand

New Zealand 17

Ireland 7

THE IRELAND MEN’S 7s team have finished sixth at the Olympics in Paris after losing their fifth-place play-off clash against New Zealand, meaning a disappointing end to their campaign.

James Topping’s side lost to Fiji in the quarter-finals on Thursday but hoped to claim fifth spot on their last day in action at Stade de France. Though Ireland enjoyed a win over the US earlier, New Zealand had too much class for them in this play-off.

Ireland had travelled to Paris with strong ambitions of medalling, with pool wins against South Africa and Japan meaning a promising start on Wednesday.

However, they were edged out by New Zealand in their last pool clash on Thursday which proved to be costly as it sent them into a quarter-final against defending back-to-back champions Fiji.

Ireland were ahead early in the second half of that quarter-final against the Fijians but lost in agonising circumstances. And there wasn’t to be a happy closing note this evening as the Kiwis earned a deserved fifth place.

New Zealand drew first blood as Leroy Carter finished in the right corner following a sweeping passage of attack in response to an early handling error from Ireland in the Kiwi half.

The Irish effort to respond was met by fierce defensive resistance, the New Zealanders just about managing the ball-carrying threat of the powerful Zac Ward.

Ireland finished sixth. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Topping’s men had to defend savagely themselves as half time drew close, Hugo Keenan coming up with a vital breakdown turnover metres from the Irish tryline, sparking a strong counter-attack.

Ireland swept into the Kiwi half and wide on the left, Keenan hit Chay Mullins with a nice switch pass for Mullins to streak clear for an equalising try. Mark Roche landed an excellent conversion and Ireland led 7-5 at half time.

The lead lasted only 45 seconds of the second half, though, as another Irish turnover concession in attack led to the Kiwis surging downfield. From close range, Brady Rush dummied and dove over for their second unconverted try.

A knock-on from Bryan Mollen out on the right meant another frustrating lack of return on the next promising Irish possession. In contrast, the New Zealanders produced a brilliant third try on their next attack as Tepaea Cook-Savage offloaded for Moses Leo to dot down, with Andrew Knewstubb converting.

With a couple of minutes still remaining, Ireland couldn’t find the big response they needed to summon and had to settle for sixth place.

New Zealand scorers:

Tries: Leroy Carter, Brady Rush, Moses Leo

Conversions: Akulia Rokolisoa [0 from 2], Andrew Knewstubb [1 from 1]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Chay Mullins

Conversions: Mark Roche [1 from 1]

NEW ZEALAND: Akulia Rokolisoa, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Scott Curry, Dylan Collier (captain), Tone Ng Shiu.

Replacements: Tepaea Cook-Savage, Andrew Knewstubb, Fehi Fineanganofo, Brady Rush, Sione Molia.

IRELAND: Chay Mullins, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Harry McNulty (captain), Zac Ward, Bryan Mollen.

Replacements: Sean Cribbin, Hugo Lennox, Gavin Mullin, Niall Comerford, Jack Kelly.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [Italy].