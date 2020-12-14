Farrell confirms Ireland will head to New Zealand for a three-Test tour in 2022

HEAD COACH ANDY Farrell has confirmed that Ireland will undertake a three-Test tour of New Zealand in July 2022 as part of their preparations for the next World Cup.

Farrell’s side have been drawn in a pool with reigning champions South Africa and Scotland for the tournament in France in 2023, with a quarter-final tie against either the French or the All Blacks awaiting if they can get out of Pool B.

Ireland’s now-confirmed tour of New Zealand in 2022 is set to be a crucial part of their build-up.

Farrell also indicated that Ireland are still hopeful of travelling to the Pacific Islands in the summer of 2021 on a mooted two-Test tour, although it remains to be seen if Covid-19 restrictions allow that trip to take place.

Ireland are also scheduled to face New Zealand in Dublin in November 2021, when Argentina are also due to visit.

“We know where the journey is heading to, obviously the pool stages have just been announced and we’re heading to France,” said Ireland boss Farrell after the 2023 World Cup pool draw.

“There are a few gaps along that journey that need to be filled in because of Covid, etc.

“But what we do know for sure is that the Six Nations will carry on being played so we’ll get to play Scotland twice – again at Murrayfield next year, which is always a massive challenge for anyone.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“And then obviously with the Lions tour, what an opportunity for the Scots and the Irish boys to put their hands up during this Six Nations and get on that tour and learn what it’s like to take the world champions on in their own backyard.

“There’s nothing more exciting for a player than that and then what we do know for sure at this moment in time, there’s a tour a year out from the World Cup to New Zealand which is a three-Test tour, which is obviously a massive challenge for us but the kind of challenge that we would want going into a World Cup year.

“And then hopefully we get to go to the Pacific nations in the summer [of 2021], if that happens with the Covid, we’ll see how that works but we’re super excited about that, and then hopefully along the way in the Autumn Series that is going to come up for the next couple of years, hopefully we’ll get to play South Africa again as an Irish side.

“So like I said, the journey is mapped out, there are a few little holes to be filled in, but it’s a big old couple of years ahead for all of us really.”