BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 14 December 2020
Advertisement

Farrell confirms Ireland will head to New Zealand for a three-Test tour in 2022

Ireland have yet to beat the Kiwis on New Zealand soil.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 14 Dec 2020, 1:47 PM
46 minutes ago 1,435 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5299217
Ireland have never beaten the All Blacks on Kiwi soil.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Ireland have never beaten the All Blacks on Kiwi soil.
Ireland have never beaten the All Blacks on Kiwi soil.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

HEAD COACH ANDY Farrell has confirmed that Ireland will undertake a three-Test tour of New Zealand in July 2022 as part of their preparations for the next World Cup.

Farrell’s side have been drawn in a pool with reigning champions South Africa and Scotland for the tournament in France in 2023, with a quarter-final tie against either the French or the All Blacks awaiting if they can get out of Pool B.

Ireland’s now-confirmed tour of New Zealand in 2022 is set to be a crucial part of their build-up.

Farrell also indicated that Ireland are still hopeful of travelling to the Pacific Islands in the summer of 2021 on a mooted two-Test tour, although it remains to be seen if Covid-19 restrictions allow that trip to take place.

Ireland are also scheduled to face New Zealand in Dublin in November 2021, when Argentina are also due to visit.

“We know where the journey is heading to, obviously the pool stages have just been announced and we’re heading to France,” said Ireland boss Farrell after the 2023 World Cup pool draw.

“There are a few gaps along that journey that need to be filled in because of Covid, etc.

“But what we do know for sure is that the Six Nations will carry on being played so we’ll get to play Scotland twice – again at Murrayfield next year, which is always a massive challenge for anyone.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

andy-farrell-during-the-warm-up Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“And then obviously with the Lions tour, what an opportunity for the Scots and the Irish boys to put their hands up during this Six Nations and get on that tour and learn what it’s like to take the world champions on in their own backyard.

“There’s nothing more exciting for a player than that and then what we do know for sure at this moment in time, there’s a tour a year out from the World Cup to New Zealand which is a three-Test tour, which is obviously a massive challenge for us but the kind of challenge that we would want going into a World Cup year.

“And then hopefully we get to go to the Pacific nations in the summer [of 2021], if that happens with the Covid, we’ll see how that works but we’re super excited about that, and then hopefully along the way in the Autumn Series that is going to come up for the next couple of years, hopefully we’ll get to play South Africa again as an Irish side.

“So like I said, the journey is mapped out, there are a few little holes to be filled in, but it’s a big old couple of years ahead for all of us really.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie