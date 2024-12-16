Ireland close out 2024 with narrow defeat in high-scoring Argentina clash

THE IRELAND MEN’S hockey team finished 2024 with a narrow 4-3 defeat to Argentina in the FIH Pro League.

Ireland, who suffered a controversial defeat to Argentina last week, took an early lead through Ben Nelson who won the ball in the Argentina circle to score his first senior international goal.

But Argentina quickly recovered to take the following a pair of Tomas Domene penalty corners. Ireland levelled in the closing moments of the first quarter after Alistair Empey scored from a penalty corner that was initially blocked away.

The scoreline remained the same at half-time but Argentina edged ahead again in the second half as Tomas Domene completed his hat-trick with a powerful shot into the top corner.

Another penalty corner brought Ireland back into the contest as Leo Cole flicked the ball into the net in the third quarter, but it was Argentina who would have the final say as they finally converted from a series of re-awarded penalty corners.

Ben Walker hit the post in Ireland’s quest to find an equaliser but the goal never materialised.

“It’s an extremely disappointing result,” Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty said. “That is some of the best hockey we have played with the ball since the Antwerp series with Belgium last summer.

“I thought Johnny Lynch was exceptional, probably his best game in an Ireland jersey tonight. Ben Pasley for 19 years of age in the middle of the park was exceptional as well. Daragh Walsh, higher up the pitch offered us a lot.”

“It is disappointing to concede 4 penalty corner goals again but he’s [Tomas Domene] a world class drag flicker.

“Overall, we had three positive performances, and I think we deserved a lot more out of this block than a single point.”

Ireland will be back on international duty again in February, when they will travel to India to face India and Germany in their next stage of the FIH Pro League.

IRELAND: Tim Cross; Daragh Walsh; Kyle Marshall (C); Peter McKibbin; Benjamin Walker; Jonathan Lynch; Peter Brown; Ben Nelson; Lee Cole; Louis Rowe; Luke Roleston (GK).

SUBS: Mark McNellis [5 mins]; James Milliken (GK); Ben Pasley [4 mins]; Adam Walker [5 mins]; Conor Empey [3 mins]; Nicholas Page [4 mins]; Alistair Empey [3 mins].

ARGENTINA: Facundo Zarate; Lautaro Domene; Thomas Domene; Matias Rey (C); Joaquin S. Ruiz (GK); Tadeo Marucci; Thomas Habif; Bautista Capurro; Lucio Mendez; Agustin Bonanno; Inaki Mindeo.

SUBS: Juan Catan [6 mins]; Nicolas Keenan [5 mins]; Neheun Harnando (GK); Thomas Ruiz [6 mins]; Santiago Tarazona [5 mins]; Lucas Martinez [5 mins]; Bruno Correa [5 mins].