Pumas chase history but small improvements can get Ireland back on track

ANDY FARRELL’S REACTION to last Friday’s defeat to New Zealand was exactly what most would have expected from the Ireland head coach. While admitting some of his players were ‘probably lucky’ to be involved again against Argentina tonight [KO 8.10pm, Virgin Media/TNT Sports], Farrell has backed the bulk of his starting XV to make amends from what was a deeply underwhelming performance.

The sole exception to the starting team sees Robbie Henshaw return in place of Bundee Aki – a change which may well have happened regardless of last weekend’s result.

Instead the shake up comes on the bench. Ryan Baird and Craig Casey get the vote of confidence and will be expected to add impetus in the closing quarter. Thomas Clarkson is promoted from ‘training panelist’ to potential Test debutant due to the string of injuries at tighthead, while Sam Prendergast also takes his place in an Ireland match day 23 for the first time.

It’s no exaggeration to say Prendergast’s presence is the most fascinating detail of this night. The 21-year-old is still finding his feet in senior rugby – with just eight Leinster starts to his name – but his flashes of brilliance have been enough to suggest a highly-promising career lies ahead. Prendergast was presented with his first Ireland jersey by his older brother, Cian, on Wednesday night.

“He’s a pretty confident guy, it was a pretty seamless transition into training under us,” says Ireland captain Caelan Doris.

Sam Prendergast is due to debut off the bench. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“Even in his first few sessions he was trying things. [Cian] had a nice message that it’s something that he’s been doing since he was two and three in the kitchen, trying new things, that he’s proud of the fact that he hasn’t gone away from that and it hasn’t been coached out of him, and that he still tries things like that. It was pretty cool.”

Spare a thought for Ciarán Frawley. This time last week many would have liked Frawley to get the 10 shirt ahead of Jack Crowley but an error-soaked cameo off the bench has knocked his path in the out-half race off course. Had Frawley made a more positive impact in seeing out the New Zealand game, he could well have been starting tonight with Prendergast left to wait another week for his debut.

Ifs, buts and maybes. What is certain is that Ireland have to be better than they were seven days ago in order to kill any creeping concerns that the wave of momentum which carried these players through a Grand Slam, a series win in New Zealand, a memorable World Cup run, a successful Six Nations title defence and a Test win in South Africa is about to crash against the shore.

In a strange way, perhaps the most reassuring aspect of last week’s 23-13 defeat was just how unusual the manner of the performance was. It’s hard to envision Ireland’s handling being so poor and their discipline as sloppy again. Polishing up those two areas is fully within their own control and will go a long way to delivering a better end product on the pitch tonight.

Their opposition can pose some difficult questions as they chase a first ever Test win in Dublin. While New Zealand were happy to play the conditions and kick the points presented on a plate to them, the Pumas will likely bring a different game on what looks set to be another drizzly Dublin night.

Argentina have selected a highly-exciting backline who can run the ball and conjure opportunities through smart handling and quick feet. Wingers Bautista Delguy and Rodrigo Isgro, who wins just his sixth cap tonight, are simply good fun to watch, and the same goes for out-half Tomas Albornoz. The Benetton 10 has nudged his way into the starting team since Felipe Contepomi took charge and the Pumas won three of the four games in which he wore the 10 shirt in this year’s Rugby Championship.

There perhaps isn’t the same bite of old up front but the Pumas do have a dynamic backrow. Flanker Pablo Matera is set to win his 108th cap on his return from suspension, joining Joaquin Oviedo and the brilliant Juan Martin Gonzalez at the base of the scrum.

“Oviedo at No 8 has been class, he’s a bit of a balance between Matera and Gonzalez in that he’s got good footwork, he’s a good athlete and he’s also extremely powerful and has the ability to play balls at the line as well,” says Doris.

Doris speaking to the media in UCD yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Gonzalez, I’m just struck watching him by his physicality, unbelievable pace and he pops up in wider channels quite a bit.

“Matera, I’ve played against him before and he has a lot of power, a lot of determination in his carry. A bit of a nuisance at the breakdown, all three of them are really, I’m excited to test myself against them.”

The Rugby Championship was encouraging for Contepomi, who saw his team build on a July Test defeat of France with wins against New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. Yet consistency remains a problem and Contepomi is right to value performances over results at this stage of his tenure, having succeeded Michael Cheika as head coach following last year’s World Cup.

This will be a special occasion for Contepomi, who spent 10 years in Dublin as a player and a coach with Leinster and has been busy catching up with old friends this week. Eleven of Ireland’s starting XV tonight were on the books while he was backs coach at Leinster.

Contepomi was asked if that inside knowledge can work in his favour tonight but in truth it shouldn’t matter. If Ireland can shake off last Friday’s strange performance and play to the levels we’ve come to expect, they will have too much for their visitors.

That is why Farrell didn’t feel the need for wholesale changes. He knows exactly what these players can deliver and expects them to get back on track after such a disappointing start to their November series. Yet what happened seven days ago will hang heavy over this game and a fast start would go a long way to dispelling the pressure that some of those players will surely be feeling. A more efficient lineout is also crucial.

This group had their share of harsh conversations, home truths and plenty of soul-searching this week but actions will far outweigh what happened in any meeting rooms. The chance to set the wrongs of last Friday right will have felt a long time coming.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne.

ARGENTINA: Juan Cruz Mallia; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Matthias Moroni, Bautista Delguy; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt), Joel Sclavi; Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo; Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Joaquin Oviedo.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Streets, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Franco Molina, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Justo Piccardo.