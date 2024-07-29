Ireland men's hockey team narrowly defeated by Australia

Ireland 1

Australia 2

THE IRELAND MEN’S hockey team have fallen to a narrow defeat to Australia at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Mark Tumilty’s side produced a strong performance against the world’s number three ranked side, but fell short at the Yves-Du-Manoir Stadium.

Ireland had opened their campaign with a 2-0 loss to defending champions Belgium on Saturday, and will take confidence from today’s second showing.

Lee Cole scored their first goal of the Games, but Australia ultimately prevailed thanks to Corey Weyer and Blake Govers first-half efforts either side of it.

Ireland face India next tomorrow afternoon, with four out of six teams from the pool progressing to the knockout stages.

Australia took an early lead through Weyer. He lifted into the roof of the net after the initial shot from a short corner ricocheted off the post.

Ireland hit back with Cole on effort in a big second quarter. They created a string of chances and capitalised on the momentum off the back of the game’s first penalty corner, with Cole eventually firing into the bottom right-hand corner.

But Australia restored their lead just before half time, as Govers slotted home from a penalty stroke against the run of play.

Ireland again responded well and restarted brightly, with goalkeeper David Harte spearheading a huge defensive effort. They came through the two-minute loss of Michael Robson to a green card unscathed, but couldn’t take advantage of an Australian one.

While the heavyweights dominated possession, Ireland threatened on the break.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Tom Wickham thought he had made it 3-1 for Australia but the goal was chalked off after Ireland won the video referral.

Another went Ireland’s way just after when they a Matthew Nelson challenge was contested; the Aussies seeking a short corner rather than a long one, but the on-field decision was upheld and they lost their referral.

The closing stages were end-to-end as Ireland sought a coveted equaliser and Australia looked to seal their victory, but it remained 2-1.