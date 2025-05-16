Ireland's Jeff Hendrick released by Derby County after joining in March

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Jeff Hendrick has been released by Derby County.

The Ireland midfielder signed up with the Championship side in March having been without a club since his contract with Newcastle United ran out at the end of last season.

Advertisement

Hendrick joining the Derby academy in 2008 from St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin. He played there until 2016 when he transferred to Burnley. His next permanent move was to Newcastle in 2020.

Hendrick rejoined Derby on a deal that ran until the end of the season.

A statement on the club website reads:

“All departing players will leave with the club’s very best wishes for the future, alongside its thanks for their efforts.”