Ex-Munster prop James Cronin named as new head coach for home side Highfield

FORMER MUNSTER PROP James Cronin has been announced as the new head coach of his home club Highfield in Cork.

Cronin, who is currently a member of the Leicester Tigers squad, is set to take over for the 2025-2026 season. He played junior rugby with Ballincollig RFC and Highfield RFC. In his second year with Munster, he represented Munster ‘A’ and made his senior debut for the province.

Cronin was selected as part of the Irish senior squad to tour Argentina and made his Test debut in the win over Los Pumas in June 2014.

He joined Leicester in 2022 from French club Biarritz Olympique.

A statement from Highfield RFC reads:

“Highfield Announce Head Coach for 2025-26 Season – James Cronin.

“Highfield Rugby Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of James Cronin as the new Head Coach of our Senior Men’s squad for the upcoming season 2025-26.

“James is currently a member of the Leicester Tigers squad and returns to Highfield where he has played in the AIL and also won an All Ireland U18 medal.”