Andy McBrine takes six, but Bangladesh takes five to end Day Two on top

AFTER IRELAND REMOVED the last six wickets to dismiss Bangladesh for 476, the visitors began well in their reply striking 41 from the first 10 overs, but then suffered a top-order collapse with the loss of five wickets for 53 runs by the end of Day Two of the 2nd Test of this two-match series in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, who was left on 99* overnight, played out a maiden at the start of the day, before finding the single he wanted to bring up his century soon after.

The home side’s batters were seemingly sent out with the mission to score quickly, as Mushfiqur and Litton Das began to swing lustily from that point. Mushfiqur fell for 106 to give Matthew Humphreys (2-151) his first wicket of the innings, however, Litton continued to throw caution to the wind. He brought up his century just before lunch and went on to register 128 before Humphreys removed him as well with a brilliant ball that drifted into the right-hander, spun away and had Litton caught at slip.

Irish leg-spinner on debut, Gavin Hoey (2-115), then grabbed his first two Test wickets, before Andy McBrine (6-109) removed the last two batters and walked off the field with a 6-wicket haul. This was McBrine’s second six-wicket haul in Tests – the first being right here at the same ground against the same opponent back in 2023.

With Bangladesh bowled out for 476, an early Tea was called leaving a 2.5 hour final session of the day. Needing a solid start, Paul Stirling (27) and Andrew Balbirnie (21) gave Ireland the initial momentum, but top order fragility was soon exposed with Ireland collapsing from 41-0 to 94-5.

Lorcan Tucker (11*) and debutant Stephen Doheny (2*) survived until stumps and will resume at 9.30am (or 3.30am Irish time) tomorrow.