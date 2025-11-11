Stirling and Carmichael lay Ireland's foundations in opening Test against Bangladesh

PAUL STIRLING AND Cade Carmichael combined for 96 runs as Ireland battled to 270/8 at the end of the opening day of their first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.
Making his Test debut, South African-born Carmichael found himself at the crease earlier than hoped when captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed lbw by Hasan Mahmud with just the fourth ball of the match.
But the 23-year-old stood firm alongside Stirling for a 25-over partnership that steadied the top of the Irish order.
Sterling was caught for 60 by Shadman Islam off Nahid Rana’s delivery to make it 96/2, and by the time Carmichael was caught out on 59 by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ireland had improved to 150/4.
Hasan Murad then dismissed Curtis Campher for 44 before the bottom of the Irish order dug in across the final session, only losing debutant Jordan Neill lbw for 30 on the final ball of the day.
Quick Run, 1st Test, Day 1 | Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 Ireland Test Series 2025
“I think it sort of went in ebbs and flows,” Ireland assistant coach Gary Wilson said afterwards. “Periods where we looked very comfortable, and then just a couple of times we lost wickets in clusters.
“I think, all in all, a reasonable day. Sadly, with the loss of that last wicket there off the last ball, it maybe tipped the day in favour of Bangladesh slightly, but we won’t really know that until both teams have had an opportunity to bat.”
Play is scheduled to resume on Wednesday at 3.30am Irish time.
