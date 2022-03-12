You can never get tired of the footage of Keith Earls’ try from this fixture last year.
We're live now on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer for England v Ireland.
Andy Farrell has been sharing his thoughts on today’s game with RTÉ.
Andy Farrell is hoping Ireland can flourish in the Twickenham cauldron
Murray Kinsella is in his office. Nice view.
#ENGvIRE
Big news from Twickenham.
Confirmed: Maro Itoje is fit to start for England.
If you need some reading before today’s game, check out the big-match preview by Murray Kinsella here.
Meanwhile, Ciaran Kennedy has written a super portrait of England’s new star, Marcus Smith which you can read here.
Ciaran also spoke to Andrew Conway about his need to remain patient during his stop-start international career.
And friends and colleagues of the late, great Gary Halpin paid tribute to the former Irish international who passed away suddenly last year.
Here are the teams for today’s fixture.
England:
Replacements:
Ireland:
Replacements:
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog from Ireland’s trip to Twickenham to take on England. On the back of France’s narrow victory over Wales last night, the prospects of Andy Farrell’s side producing an unlikely late charge to land this year’s championship has decreased.
That said, there is still plenty to play for, a second victory in a row over England, a charge for a Triple Crown and the hope that if that prize can be secured, that England could deliver a favour from Paris next Saturday.
Kick-off is under an hour away. Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
COMMENTS (3)