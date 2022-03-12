Membership : Access or Sign Up
Big news from Twickenham.

Here are the teams for today’s fixture.

England:

  • 15. Freddie Steward
  • 14. Max Malins
  • 13. Joe Marchant
  • 12. Henry Slade
  • 11. Jack Nowell
  • 10. Marcus Smith
  • 9. Harry Randall
  • 1. Ellis Genge
  • 2. Jamie George
  • 3. Kyle Sinckler
  • 4. Maro Itoje
  • 5. Charlie Ewels
  • 6. Courtney Lawes (captain)
  • 7. Tom Curry
  • 8. Sam Simmonds

Replacements:

  • 16. Jamie Blamire
  • 17. Joe Marler
  • 18. Will Stuart
  • 19. Joe Launchbury
  • 20. Alex Dombrandt
  • 21. Ben Youngs
  • 22. George Ford
  • 23. Elliot Daly

Ireland:

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Andrew Conway
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rob Herring
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Iain Henderson
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Joey Carbery
  • 23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].

Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog from Ireland’s trip to Twickenham to take on England. On the back of France’s narrow victory over Wales last night, the prospects of Andy Farrell’s side producing an unlikely late charge to land this year’s championship has decreased.

That said, there is still plenty to play for, a second victory in a row over England, a charge for a Triple Crown and the hope that if that prize can be secured, that England could deliver a favour from Paris next Saturday.

Kick-off is under an hour away. Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

