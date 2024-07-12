Ireland grapple with 'crux of international football' ahead of sold-out England rematch

TIME FOR SOME football after an unforeseen, strange week.

It has been an incredibly dark, harrowing and heartbreaking few days in the wake of historical abuse allegations uncovered in a joint investigation by RTÉ and The Sunday Independent.

The build-up to this game has been subdued and sombre.

And then came the Irish men’s managerial appointment.

Heimir Hallgrímsson was confirmed as Stephen Kenny’s successor on Wednesday after a 230-day search. The former Iceland manager was unveiled at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday afternoon, completely overshadowing tonight’s Euro 2025 qualifier.

The end is nigh for Eileen Gleeson’s side in the insanely difficult Group A4.

Ireland face two of the world’s top three in their final qualifiers before the play-offs later this year.

First up, it’s England at a sold-out Carrow Road in Norwich [KO 8pm, live on RTÉ and UTV], before they welcome France for a momentous Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash on Tuesday.

Ireland are looking to secure the final seeded play-off place and avoid a wooden spoon as they take aim for their first point — and goal — of an extremely testing campaign. England, meanwhile, are chasing a top-two spot and automatic qualification for Switzerland 2025, as the Group of Death goes down to the wire. To put it into context, it’s like the Ireland men’s team being pitted against France, England, and perhaps Argentina instead of Sweden.

Onwards, into the Lionesses’ Den. It doesn’t get any easier.

Ireland fell to a 2-0 defeat to the defending European champions and World Cup runners-up when they met in the Aviva Stadium in April. It was 2-0 by the 18th minute and should have been more by half-time. The hosts produced a late rally as they let the shackles off, but England came through unscathed. Sarina Wiegman’s side went on to beat France 2-1 away and looked a better outfit again.

“They’ve grown into the tournament and Sarina has spoken of that herself,” Gleeson said yesterday. “That’s what happens in tournaments. In the Aviva, we changed a little bit in the second half which changed the context of the game. But for sure, England have grown.”

Have Ireland? “Well the group is a difficult group. So we’ve had to try and grow into different phases and see how long we can be in that phase. We see where the markers change in every game and how long we can sustain different phases.”

While Gleeson wouldn’t answer directly, Aoife Mannion didn’t hesitate for a second. “Absolutely,” the Manchester United defender said. “We are a better team because our performances are getting better and we have a massive belief in ourselves.”

The manager again drew on the need to strike a balance between being passive and aggressive — defensive and attacking — as has been a recurring theme in recent months. So too did Mannion, conflicted on deploying an aggressive approach earlier given the risk involved.

“What would you do? Out of interest,” she threw back the journalists assembled. “It is hard, and it is a balancing act. The question you have asked is the crux of professional football.

“How long can you take a game to a team that are the reigning European champions, who got to a final of the World Cup? That is our challenge. I can’t tell you the outcome but our intention is to be as front-footed as we can, and much more aggressive than we were in the first half at the Aviva.”

Aoife Mannion speaking to the media yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

They’ll have to do so without captain Katie McCabe, who is suspended. Denise O’Sullivan takes the armband in her absence. First-choice striker Kyra Carusa is among those ruled out through injury, so opportunity awaits for others as Ireland look to end a goal drought dating back to last December.

One or two up top? What about the defence? Gleeson has altered between a back three/five and a four of late. “We do like the four but everything depends on personnel and the characteristics we have in the squad,” she noted. “We need to be adaptable. You don’t lay your hat on one system.”

Wiegman, meanwhile, has prepared for all eventualities and is well aware of the “different shapes” Ireland have used. Megan Campbell’s long throw-in, which is “almost more dangerous than a corner” is one area of particular focus. Campbell caused problems as a substitute late on in the Aviva duel, but her fitness is a constant source of debate.

For England, “the hardest decision” is whether to start the returning Mary Earps or Hannah Hampton in goal. Mannion has played with both — “very, very good ‘keepers” — but insists they have weaknesses and Ireland can score past them.

Lauren James is out injured, though the Lionesses have no shortage of other firepower as they look to defend their Euros crown by going the direct route.

“We want to improve our game too,” Wiegman insisted. “Although Ireland haven’t got any points yet they’ve been really challenging all the teams in this competition so we expect them to be really tough again.

“We approach every game to win so that’s not going to be any different. We want control the game a little more than the last time we played against them. We want to dominate the game, not only for 45 minutes, but the entire game regardless of what our opponents try to do.”

The last word goes to Gleeson as Ireland eye a famous result. ”We’re always coming to win and compete. Nobody can ever say the girls are not trying to compete. That’s the heart and soul of this team.”

Time for some football.