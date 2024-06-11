Zurich youngster's late equaliser earns Ireland draw with England

A LATE GOAL from Armstrong Oko-Flex saw Ireland U21s earn a 2-2 draw with England U20s in Zagreb today.

The FC Zurich youngster saw his initial penalty saved in the 88th minute before converting the rebound in this afternoon’s friendly.

Boss Jim Crawford had rung the changes following Friday’s 3-2 win over Croatia.

Only three players kept their place in the starting XI — Bosun Lawal, Sean Roughan and skipper Joe Hodge.

Meanwhile, there were first starts at U21 level for Killian Cahill, Mark O’Mahony, Alex Murphy and Connor O’Brien.

An Ollie O’Neill lay-off set up a superb strike from Hodge from the edge of the area to hand Ireland an early lead before their opponents produced a strong response.

After a relatively even opening half, England struck either side of the break to go ahead.

The equaliser came when Gent youngster Archie Brown scored in first-half stoppage time.

Just after the break a penalty from Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett put his side in command, after substitute Anselmo Garcia MacNulty fouled Norwich youngster Abu Kamara in the area.

Both sides made several changes as the game wore on and Ireland went close to an equaliser on more than one occasion before finally getting their reward late on.

More to follow