Advertisement
More Stories
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeissue

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

The Magpies manager is set to miss the Man United game.
5.11pm, 12 Apr 2025

NEWCASTLE HEAD coach Eddie Howe was admitted to hospital on Friday and will miss Sunday’s clash with Manchester United as a result.

The Carabao Cup winners said their 47-year-old boss had been feeling unwell “for a number of days” and would not be at St James’ Park on Sunday.

A statement added that Howe was “conscious, talking with family and continuing to receive expert medical care”.

Assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones will take the side on Sunday, with Newcastle adding: “Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie