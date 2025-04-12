Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

NEWCASTLE HEAD coach Eddie Howe was admitted to hospital on Friday and will miss Sunday’s clash with Manchester United as a result.

The Carabao Cup winners said their 47-year-old boss had been feeling unwell “for a number of days” and would not be at St James’ Park on Sunday.

A statement added that Howe was “conscious, talking with family and continuing to receive expert medical care”.

Assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones will take the side on Sunday, with Newcastle adding: “Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.”