Home venues confirmed for Ireland's Euro 2025 play-offs

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will play their home Euro 2025 play-offs at Tallaght Stadium and Aviva Stadium later this year.

Eileen Gleeson’s side will face Georgia first in Round One. The second game of the two-legged tie is scheduled for Tuesday 29 October in Tallaght.

Should they progress to Round Two, Ireland will meet Wales or Slovakia, also across two legs, with the home showdown fixed for the Aviva on Tuesday 3 December.

The winner of that tie will book their place for the Euro 2025 finals tournament in Switzerland next summer. Ireland have never qualified.

“We’re delighted to have both Tallaght Stadium and the Aviva Stadium confirmed for the European Qualifying Play-Off stages,” Gleeson said.

“Tallaght Stadium has played a huge part in the journey of the Women’s National Team and we look forward to experiencing another incredible experience generated by our wonderful fans.

“Should we progress to Round Two of the Play-Offs, the Aviva Stadium will be a fitting venue for what could be another historic milestone in Irish women’s football.

“Playing in front of our home fans is always an honour for the team. The support of our fans makes a huge difference for the girls and to potentially finish our Euro 2025 qualifying campaign in front of a packed Aviva Stadium would truly be magical.

“For now, full focus remains on Phase 1 of the qualifiers and our games versus Georgia. We look forward to seeing everyone back in our home stadiums soon.”

Both matches will kick off at 7.30pm and be shown live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Ireland last hosted Georgia at Tallaght Stadium in November 2021, securing a record 11-0 win. They also won 9-0 on the road to 2023 World Cup qualification.

October’s showdown will be the 33rd official game for the team in Tallaght.

Should they advance to Round Two, they will play at the Aviva for the fourth time, having previously hosted Northern Ireland, England and Sweden at the Dublin 4 venue.

Ireland have endured a testing qualifying campaign thus far, losing five games in the Group of Death before signing off with a monumental win over World No 2 France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Uefa Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs

Round One, second leg

Republic of Ireland v Georgia

Tuesday 29 October

Tallaght Stadium

KO 7.30pm

Tickets on general sale from Friday 13 September

Round Two, second leg

Republic of Ireland v Cymru or Slovakia

Tuesday, December 3rd

Aviva Stadium

KO 7.30pm

Tickets on general sale from Friday 1 November