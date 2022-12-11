Membership : Access or Sign Up
Record medal haul for Ireland at European Cross Country Championships

It was a successful day for the team in Italy.

Twin sisters Eilish and Roisin Flanagan starred for the Irish women's team.

THE IRISH TEAM will return home from the European Cross Country Championshios with five medals.

The women’s team led the record haul in Italy with a brilliant bronze, while the men’s U23 and U20 teams, Nick Griggs and Dean Casey also climbed the podium.

Twin sisters Eilish and Roisin Flanagan finished side-by-side in 11th and 12th place in the individual women’s race, while Mary Mulhare (27th), Ann Marie Glynn (31st), Aoibhe Richardson (46th) and Michelle Finn (55th) helped the team to an excellent third-place finish overall. Eilish Flanagan was a late replacement for Ciara Mageean.

Germany won the gold medal, with Great Britain taking silver.

The Irish men’s team were eighth overall. Peter Lynch finished highest in 15th, with Brian Fay (27th), Hiko Haso (30th), Barry Keane (33rd), Cormac Dalton (36th) and Pierre Murchan (67th) making up the team.

Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen retained his individual title, while his fellow countrywoman Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal came out on top in the women’s race. Grovdal just edged out Konstanze Klosterhalfen, the German coached by Sonia O’Sullivan.

The Irish men’s U23 team also bagged bronze. Efram Gidey led the charge there, finishing fourth. Darragh McElhinney led at one point, but finished 27th.

There was similar disappointment for Sarah Healy in the women’s edition. She was on course for bronze, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

And in the men’s U20 race, there was an Irish two-three finish and an overall team silver medal.

Nick Griggs claimed individual silver, while Dean Casey was home just behind him.

Griggs was pipped for glory at the very death by Will Barnicoat of Great Britain.

