Ireland U20s hit Fiji for 7 tries to seal place in World Cup semi-finals

Fiji U20 27

Ireland U20 47

Jon Cardinelli reports from Stellenbosch, South Africa

IRELAND SCORED SEVEN tries in a 47-27 bonus-point win over Fiji in Stellenbosch on Tuesday to secure their spot in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-finals.

On Monday, the Irish rugby community was rocked by the news that Greig Oliver, father of Ireland U20 scrum-half Jack and Munster Rugby’s Elite Performance Officer, passed away after a freak paragliding accident in Sea Point, Cape Town. The news followed the death of two former St Michael’s students on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend. The Ireland U20s squad includes six former St Michael’s students.

In spite of the tragedies, Richie Murphy’s lifted themselves to secure an important bonus-point victory at the Danie Craven Stadium, and ultimately a place in the semi-finals. In today’s other Pool B fixture, England and Australia drew 22-22, a result which saw Ireland advance to the last four as group winners.

Before kick-off in Stellenbosch, Fiji captain Moti Murray presented a jersey to Ireland captain Diarmuid Mangan as a mark of respect.

SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO The Ireland team stand for the national anthem wearing black armbands. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Ireland made a physical statement of intent when No 8 Brian Gleeson crashed over the line in the seventh minute. A well-executed lineout and maul culminated in a second try for Danny Sheahan, while a dominant scrum set the platform for George Hadden to add a third. After just 20 minutes, Ireland were out to a 19-7 lead.

The direct approach continued to pay dividends, with the Ireland forwards carrying the ball well beyond the gainline. Gleeson powered past the defence for his second try – and Ireland’s all-important fourth – after taking another short pass in the 34th minute.

Despite losing the set-piece battle and conceding a series of penalties, Fiji managed to stay in the contest. The Pacific islanders scored two tries before half-time, and added a third after the break when flanker Moti Murray converted an explosive linebreak into a five-pointer.

Another end-to-end effort culminated in a fantastic try for centre Pateresio Finau. In the space of 10 minutes, the flying Fijians had scored three tries and reduced the deficit to four points.

SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Ireland's Evan O'Connell. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Ireland managed to regain control via their pack. After setting their maul, and taking the ball through the phases, they earned some reward when Gus McCarthy rumbled over the line.

Sam Prendergast certainly lifted the team when he was introduced in the second half.

The replacement out-half produced a magic touch in the latter stages, when he put Andrew Osborne through a gap. The winger jetted in for Ireland’s sixth try, and sealed the result.

In the dying moments, Ireland launched yet another maul, which resulted in McCarthy crashing over for his second try of the game.

The first round of the playoffs will be staged on Sunday.

Ireland U20 scorers:

Tries: Brian Gleeson (2), Danny Sheahan, George Hadden, Gus McCarthy (2), Andrew Osborne

Conversions: Matthew Lynch [3/ 4], Prendergast [3/ 3]

Fiji U20 scorers:

Tries: Moses McGoon, Isaiah Ravula, Moti Murray, Pateresio Finau, Manieta Navonovono

Conversions: Ravula [1/4], Netava Saukuru [0/1]

IRELAND U20: Harry West, James Nicholson, Sam Berman, John Devine, Andrew Osborne, Matthew Lynch, Oscar Cawley; George Hadden, Danny Sheahan, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O’Connell, Joe Hopes, Diarmund Mangan (captain), Dan Barron, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Max Clein, George Morris, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine, Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Sam Prendergast, Henry McErlean.

FIJI U20: Peni Waqalala, Sireli Masiwini, Waqa Nalaga, Pateresio Finau, Manieta Navonovono, Isaiah Ravula, Philip Baselala; Moses McGoon, Joeli Nainoca, Breyton Legge, Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May, Timoci Nakalevu, Moti Murray (captain), Juda Saumaisue.

Replacements: Josh Kina, Marika Toga, Lasaro Vuluma, Semi Tokitani, Sakenasa Nalasi, Zach Kama, Frank Ralogaivau, Netava Saukuru.

Referee: Morné Ferriera [SARU].

