'It’s great' - Farrell welcomes Fijian comments about 'vulnerable' Ireland

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell said his players are well aware that Fiji scrum-half Frank Lomani has dubbed them a “vulnerable” team ahead of tomorrow’s clash in Dublin.

The Flying Fijians’ confidence is something Farrell believes is “great” and he expects to see his Irish players rising to the challenge.

Fiji are 19-point underdogs for tomorrow’s autumn international but they have been on the rise over the past 18 months, reaching the World Cup quarter-finals last year, winning the Pacific Nations Cup in style this year, and beating Wales and Spain in the current window.

Ireland won the Six Nations earlier this year and beat the Springboks in their second Test South Africa in July, before losing to New Zealand two weekends ago and beating Argentina last Friday night.

Speaking earlier this week, Lomani indicated that the Fijians believe they have a chance of upsetting Ireland as they bid to beat them for the first time ever.

“We spoke about these last two days that Ireland was the number one team a few months ago,” said Lomani.

“And at the moment they are very, they are so vulnerable that… so vulnerable that we as a team and as a group, we can counter on that.

“Team’s not really like a few months ago where [Johnny] Sexton was playing.

“There were a very good team, solid, but attack-wise and defensively as a team, if we work together, we can break them.

“So the coaches and the players and senior players are working on that.

“But the thing is they’re still in the top three or top four. There are a few areas we need to work on and only if we maintain or keep playing how we played in the last two games, I think we will do better.”

Frank Lomani in action in Dublin in 2022. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Fiji came close to shocking Ireland in 2017 when they lost 23-20 in Dublin, while they caused Farrell’s side problems in 2022 before eventually losing 35-17.

Ireland boss Farrell was asked yesterday whether he expects Fiji to deliver their best performance of the year in this clash in Dublin.

He highlighted their improvement after bringing up Lomani’s comments unprompted.

“I’d expect that,” said Farrell. “Listening to their scrum-half yesterday they expect that as well, which is great, you know? Why wouldn’t you?

“They’ve proved over the last couple of years their consistency of performance because of their players playing in big games, not just internationally but all around the world now. You look at the Drua [in Super Rugby], you look at who’s involved in France, who’s involved in the UK, they’re all playing top-level rugby and playing bloody well in that regard so you would expect that to transfer.

“When you’ve got good coaching staff that’s bringing them together, the consistency and expectation should be where it is. That all accumulates to them believing in the performance they’re looking forward to out here on Saturday.”

Farrell said his players know what is said in the media and that Lomani’s comments won’t have gone unnoticed.

“Well, you’re talking about it as well as me,” said Farrell.

“You think the lads don’t read it, but they do. They might tell you that they don’t, but they do, 100% they do.

“It’s great. It’s what you want.

“You want to play against sides that are confident and who think that it’s an opportunity for themselves because we have to rise to that.”