Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson.
Poll: How do you think Ireland's game against Finland will go tonight?

Kick-off at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium is 7.45pm Irish time.
6.48am, 10 Oct 2024
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland men’s national team return to Uefa Nations League action this evening.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Finland at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium [KO 7.45pm Irish time, live on RTÉ 2].

After defeats to England and Greece, Ireland are looking for their first win of the campaign — and of the Hallgrímsson era.

Finland have also lost their opening two games in Group 2 of League B.

How do you think tonight’s game will go?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Draw (22)
Finland win (22)
Ireland win (6)

Emma Duffy
