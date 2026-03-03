Man United super sub makes impact felt as Ireland undone by France

Republic of Ireland 1

France 2

A NIGHT THAT started so brightly ended in agony.

So close, yet so far.

In eight-second half minutes, Ireland went from leading France 1-0 to being undone by Manchester United super substitute Melvine Malard.

Carla Ward’s side went close through a dramatic endgame – so close that a Denise O’Sullivan effort was cleared off the line at the death – but start their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign empty-handed.

But with huge heart and pride, and a belief that they can compete with the very best.

Katie McCabe had Ireland in dreamland early on as a new record attendance of 8,218 watched at Tallaght Stadium, where the pitch was narrowed to the Fifa minimium of 64m.

But Malard’s impact ensured the top seeds avoided a nightmare opening night.

One on which Swedish referee Tess Olofsson and her officials were booed off the pitch after some questionable decisions late on.

Poland had held the Netherlands 2-2 in the earlier kick-off, to blow Group A2 wide open.

And there was a sense that Ireland could add to the shock factor as they deservedly broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Who else, but McCabe?

And what a brilliant goal it was.

McCabe had snapped in to intercept a pass intended for Kadidiatou Diani just inside the French half, found the tireless Emily Murphy, and stormed on to join her in the box. Murphy bought time brilliantly, before releasing McCabe with the deftest of touches, and she smashed home first-time.

The Irish captain celebrated her 32nd internatonal goal on her 102nd cap, arms outstretched, a stone’s throw from her home in Kilnamanagh.

Another trademark moment followed just after the restart, as she was shown yellow card for a challenge on Elisa De Almelda.

The goal was just rewards for Ireland’s front-footed start. Player of the Match Murphy encapsulated it, De Almelda left with no choice but to hack her down and take the booking after she was sent through by the ever-excellent Denise O’Sullivan in the third minute. Megan Connolly tested Picaud with the subsequent free-kick, from a central position just outside the box, but the French ‘keeper batted away.

Picaud was again equal to Murphy’s first effort; the Newcastle United forward expertly controlling an Anna Patten delivery but unable to connect properly and convert.

McCabe did just that, before all eyes turned to Ireland’s other superstar. O’Sullivan went down clutching her knee attempting to disposses a French player, and Ward was ashen-faced. The Liverpool midfield maestro has been struggling with a knee setback in recent weeks, wearing strapping as a precaution.

She was without it from the start here, but was badaged up after that incident. Moving gingerly at times, she later signalled to the bench for its removal, and battled on for the 90.

France slowly but surely began to claw on top after the goal, but Ireland set up well and absorbed the pressure. Les Bleues proded and probed down the right flank, with Diani, De Alemida and captain Grace Geyoro combining to good effect. The latest installment of the Diani v McCabe rivalry was fascinating to watch, while Chelsea’s Sandy Baltimore threatened on occassion.

Yet they never really tested Brosnan, who only had to make one save from their seven first-half shots. Six were off target.

It was physical and fiery as their frustration grew, McCabe at the centre of some heated moments.

France turned to Lyon star Marie-Antoinette Katoto to lead the line at the break, and add more of aerial threat as Caitlin Hayes repeatedly headed clear.

Just before the hour-mark, the Brighton defender almost ruled the skies at the other end but Picaud kept her back-post header from a deep McCabe free out.

And the French ‘keeper had to be on her toes moments later to stop an improvised O’Sullivan flick as Kyra Carusa and Murphy did their utmost to stretch the play.

With Ireland stringing chances together, French frustration mounted. Wild challenges flew in, both benches were animated.

Maëlle Lakrar and Melvine Malard celebrate. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Cool heads were needed in the cauldron, and Malard brought just that.

Just off the bench, the United star danced through the Irish defence with her first involvement and slotted home in the 71st minute.

She pointed to her head wheeling away in celebration.

Eight minutes later, Malard arrowed into the same right-hand corner of Brosnan’s goal.

Baltimore’s initial effort cannoned off her own player in the box before the ball fell to Malard. Her first shot was blocked down, but she made no mistake with the second to silence Tallaght. Remarkable impact.

Abbie Larkin and Amber Barrett tried to rival it at the other end as a dramatic endgame unfolded.

It was fraught and tense and exciting and controvesy-laden as Ireland threw the kitchen sink at it via a series of McCabe corners.

Thiniba Samoura appeared to have handled it in the area, but referee Olofsson waved play on with no VAR in operation.

Pinball continued in the box, with Brosnan joining the party: Katoto headed a last-gasp O’Sullivan shot clear off the line, as France celebrated and Ireland will feel that’s one that got away.

They must now park it quickly, before facing Netherlands in Utrecht on Saturday.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly (Amber Barrett 85); Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa (Abbie Larkin 69), Emily Murphy.

FRANCE: Constance Picaud; Elisa De Almeida (Melween N’Dongala HT), Thiniba Samoura, Maelle Lakrar, Perle Morroni (Melvine Malard 69); Grace Geyoro (captain), Oriane Jean-Francois (Anais Ebayilin 86), Sakina Kachaoui; Kadidatou Diani (Alice Sombath 86), Clara Mateo (Marie-Antoinette Katoto HT), Sandy Baltimore.

Referee: Tess Olofsson (Sweden).