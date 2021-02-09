Tell us your best Ireland v France fan story and we'll send you a Six Nations matchday hamper

WHETHER IT WAS Brian O’Driscoll’s sensational hat-trick at the Stade de France in 2000 or Vincent Clerc breaking home fans’ hearts in the historic meeting at Croke Park, Ireland have played out some entertaining fixtures with Les Bleus over the years.

Having suffered a disappointing defeat to Wales on the opening weekend, Andy Farrell’s men will welcome the French to an empty Aviva Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Ireland supporters in full voice at the Stade de France. Source: Pierre Stevenin

The42 is running ‘Hear The Roar’, a series of articles in partnership with our Six Nations coverage sponsor William Hill, and we’re looking for readers to get involved. Do you have an unforgettable story about attending a Six Nations match between Ireland and France — either at home or on a weekend in Paris? We want to hear from you. Simply email competitions@the42.ie or comment below with your full name and where you’re from, and tell us all about it — the year, the venue and what made it so memorable. Those picked to feature in the series will win themselves a Six Nations matchday hamper that is sure to improve your experience of watching the action on TV.