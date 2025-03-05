Doris set to return in familiar Ireland team to face France

IRELAND ARE SET to welcome captain Caelan Doris back from injury for Saturday’s crucial Six Nations clash with France in Dublin.

The Irish skipper missed the win over Wales two weekends ago due to a knee injury but has made positive progress since and looks set to feature against the French barring any unexpected flare-up following Ireland’s training session today.

The return of Doris would be a major boost in what is expected to be a settled-looking and familiar Irish team to take on les Bleus.

Bringing Doris into the starting side would likely mean Jack Conan, who has been dealing with a back injury since the Wales game, shifting back to the Irish bench after he started at number eight against Wales.

Advertisement

Hugo Keenan is likely to return at fullback after rotating out of the team for Jamie Osborne last time around, Bundee Aki is set to come into the midfield in place of Garry Ringrose, and tighthead prop Finlay Bealham is expected to return to the starting XV.

It appears that this game could come too soon for Tadhg Furlong, who has stepped up his recovery from a calf and hamstring injury but may not have proved his fitness for a first appearance in this Six Nations.

Keenan will likely make up the back three along with James Lowe and Mack Hansen, while Aki is expected to partner Robbie Henshaw in midfield with Ringrose ruled out due to suspension.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast are set to continue the halfback pairing that has started all three games of this championship so far.

Props Andrew Porter and Bealham are expected to start on either side of Dan Sheehan, while it remains to be seen if Rónan Kelleher has recovered from the neck injury that kept him out of the Wales game to feature on the bench. Kelleher has been a big doubt this week, meaning that 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy or the far more experienced Rob Herring could back up Sheehan.

Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy could continue their second row combination, with James Ryan possibly used to make a big impact from the bench again.

If Doris’ return is confirmed, it seems likely that he will form the back row with Josh van der Flier and Peter O’Mahony, who is in line to play his last home game for Ireland before international retirement after the Six Nations.

Conor Murray and Cian Healy may do the same off the Irish bench, while Osborne could be named among the replacements if Ireland stick with their usual 5/3 split of forwards and backs on the bench. Thomas Clarkson and Jack Crowley could complete the replacements, while Ireland have surely considered going with a 6/2 bench.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 at midday on Thursday.

France will announce their selection a couple of hours before that, with out-half Romain Ntamack and right wing Damian Penaud expected to return to the starting XV.