Ireland name team for Six Nations opener against France

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has named his side for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations opener against France at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium [KO 1pm, Virgin Media One and BBC NI].

Amee-Leigh Costigan will captain Ireland for the first time in a XV Test Match, with Neve Jones the other on-pitch leader as vice-captain. Squad captain Edel McMahon is named among the replacements.

Ruth Campbell and Erin King — World Rugby Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year — are both set for their Six Nations debuts in a strong starting team, while there’s a 6/2 split on the bench.

The Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday's Guinness Women's Six Nations opener against France! 👊#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 20, 2025

“We are really excited to get our 2025 season underway in front of our home crowd in Belfast this Saturday, and no better challenge to start with than the visit of a very talented France side,” said Bemand.

“We have had a strong block of preparation leading into the Championship and the intensity of training and competition for places within the matchday squad has driven standards in camp.

“Building on from our WXV1 campaign last Autumn, we’re now focused on producing a performance this Saturday and showcasing further growth and evolution in our game at the start of a very exciting year for Irish Rugby.”

Ireland (v France)

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

14. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster) – captain

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury) – vice-captain

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

5. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)

6. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

8. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)

17. Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

19. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)

20. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

21. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

22. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

23. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster).