Treacy's late try sees Ireland U20s snatch dramatic win against Georgia

Ireland U20s 22

Georgia U20s 16

FINN TREACY’S LATE try saw the Ireland U20s snatch a dramatic victory over Georgia at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

Ireland were six points up at half-time, but an excellent Georgia side dominated the second period to lead going into the closing stages, only for Ireland to strike through Treacy with the final play of the game.

The win means Ireland now top Pool B on nine points, before their closing pool game against Australia on 9 July. Ireland beat Italy in their pool opener while Australia beat Georgia, and play Italy later today.

After a fiercely competitive first half in Stellenbosch, Ireland led 12-6 thanks to tries from Hugh Gavin and Stephen Smyth, with Georgia’s points coming via two Luka Tsirekidze penalties.

The Ireland team huddle ahead of the game. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Ireland’s opening try arrived with just six minutes on the clock. Quickly moving into their sharp attacking game, Ireland showed some wonderful hands as they worked through 12 phases, with captain Evan O’Connell, Ruben Moloney and Luke Murphy all making good carries before Hugh Gavin went over after running a smart line.

Sean Naughton added the conversion and Ireland took an early 7-0 lead.

Willie Faloon’s team continued to enjoy the bulk of the possession and thought they had their second try on 10 minutes when Ruben Moloney latched onto a smart reverse pass to break free from 40m. Moloney ran through to score but the try was crossed off on TMO review, with Ireland prop Andrew Sparrow deemed to have obstructed Georgia centre Giorgi Khaindrava from making a tackle.

When Ireland did strike again on 20 minutes, the score came from another good passage of patient, accurate play in the Georgia 22. After doing well to build pressure, Ireland almost lost possession when Ben O’Connor was emptied by a huge tackle, but managed to keep the ball and eventually work it wide for Smyth to score in the corner. This time Naughton was off-target with his conversion attempt from a tight angle.

From there Georgia slowly began to grow into the game, with their defensive work and huge physicality causing Ireland problems.

In the closing minutes of the opening 40, Georgia went for the posts after Sparrow was pinged at the scrum, allowing Tsirekidze to kick his team’s first points of the afternoon.

Advertisement

Georgia followed that score with a big turnover from Luka Suluashvili as Ireland threatened again in the Georgia 22. After easing the pressure in their own half, Georgia went up the field and took full advantage as Tsirekidze kicked his second penalty to close the deficit to six points at the break.

Andrew Sparrow of Ireland. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Ireland were perhaps lucky to hold that lead and it was Georgia who came flying out of the traps in the second half.

After winning another penalty through a dominant scrum, Georgia pushed into the Ireland 22 and after some powerful carries, number eight Nika Lomidze went over from a close range pick-and-go. Tsirekidze’s conversion put his team one point ahead.

The men in white had all the momentum, and a strong chance to build on their lead slipped away when a lineout in the Ireland 22 saw Georgia penalised for obstruction.

When Ireland were then awarded a penalty at the other end, Naughton went for the posts and moved his team back into the lead.

That advantage was short-lived, with Tsirekidze adding his third penalty to leave Georgia a point up with just over 15 minutes left to play.

Georgia were now enjoying all the territory, a powerful maul drive crashing to the ground after Brian Gleeson managed to upset their momentum.

Georgia then missed another chance to extend their lead as Tsirekidze couldn’t hit the target with a penalty attempt. Yet with the next passage of play Ireland lost possession again, a penalty for not releasing leading to another Georgia lineout on the edge of the Ireland 22.

Ireland's Davy Colbert. SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO SteveHaagSports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Ireland were living dangerously and their errors were piling up. Another sloppy penalty looked costly but again, Tsirekidze dragged his kick wide, this time from a very kickable position as the game entered the final five minutes.

The miss gave Ireland another chance to attack but with fatigue kicking in Max Flynn knocked the ball on on halfway. That could have been it for Ireland but there was a final twist left as Georgia knocked the ball on under fierce pressure at the breakdown.

Ireland had the put-in at the scrum with just over a minute remaining. A smooth setpiece sent Ireland on the offensive but the Georgia defence initially held strong.

Ireland moved through 22 phases as they worked their way to within inches of the tryline, with Gleeson going close, without finding a way through.

As Georgia scrambled Ireland then spun the ball wide with Jack Murphy’s excellent pass fiding Treacy, who had space to race over in the corner to steal a last-gasp victory, Murphy’s conversion sealing a six-point win.

Ireland scorers:

Tries – Gavin, Smyth, Treacy.

Penalty – Naughton [1/1]

Conversions – Naughton [1/2], Murphy [1/1]

Georgia scorers:

Try – Lomidze.

Penalties – Tsirekidze [3/5]

Conversion – Tsirekidze [1/1]

IRELAND U20s: Ben O’Connor; Davy Colbert, Sam Berman, Hugh Gavin, Ruben Moloney (Finn Treacy, 67); Sean Naughton (Jack Murphy, 56), Oliver Coffey; Jacob Boyd (Patreece Bell, 40), Stephen Smyth, Andrew Sparrow (Alex Mullen, 49); James McKillop (Alan Spicer, 63), Evan O’Connell (capt); Sean Edogbo, Max Flynn, Luke Murphy (Brian Gleeson, 46).

GEORGIA U20s: Otar Metreveli; Luka Khorbaladze, Luka Kobauri, Giorgi Khaindrava, Luka Keshelava (Tariel Burtikashvili, 74); Luka Tsirekidze, Aleksandre Jigauri (Mikheil Kachlavashvili, 71); Luka Ungiadze (Luka Kotorashvili, 56), Mikheil Khakhubia (Shota Kheladze, 63), Davit Mchedlidze (Davit Kuntelia, 11-22 HIA); Davit Lagvilava, Temur Tsulukidze (Murtaz Tskhadadze, 63); Luka Suluashvili, Andro Dvali, Nika Lomidze (Tornike Ghaniashvili, 71).