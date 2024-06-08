'A testament to unwavering resilience' - From rock bottom to famous gold in Rome

EVERY NOW AND then a story stops you in your tracks, and on Friday night when the Irish athletics mixed 4 X 400m team stormed to victory at the European Championships, securing the first gold the country has seen since 1998, it did just that for the entire nation.

Those who have been following the rotating team since 2019 will know Ireland have been steadily building their campaign since the event’s inception. Athletics Ireland seized the mixed relay with both hands, which has elevated the standard of performances across both the women and men individual disciplines.

Those who have been following their impressive form knew that the team were more than capable of securing a medal in Rome, but it was the colour of said medal that was yet to be decided.

However, it wasn’t the actual win itself that grabbed the nation’s attention, but how much the athletes had endured to simply get to the start line.

Their win wasn’t a symbol of victory, but a testament to their unwavering resilience throughout their rollercoaster careers. And that’s putting it lightly.

Their dreams of being in the glorious tradition of Olympic pursuit has been both difficult and divisive, and at times, delusional.

The path to a gold European medal is not linear.

Albeit, when Chris O’Donnell settled into his blocks at the Olympic stadium, he felt relaxed, more of an excitement knowing he had full trust and support in his teammates.

Composure, when they needed it most.

O’Donnell has been a pivotal player in the development of the team from the very start (excuse the pun), and one of the original members of the first ever Irish team who represented the country at Tokyo 2021, and made an Olympic final. Since leaving school, he has immersed himself in athletics and athletics only, choosing a course that could allow any free time he had to be devoted to athletics.

He has relied solely on Sport Ireland, Athletics Ireland, The Gerry Kiernan Foundation funding, and of course a Go Fund Me campaign established by his native North Sligo A.C compatriats. Now, he resides in the UK, training in Loughborough, far away from the bright lights of a European final.

On the second leg, Rhasidat Adeleke stood tall, a name that has been etched upon the lips of the nation during this Olympic build up. Her star presence has even sparked a curiosity amongst

non athletics enthusiasts, curious to see if she can withstand the immense pressure entrusted to her to deliver for the country.

From being handed the baton in fourth position, pulling away from the field, and world class athletes such as Lieke Klaver (ranked fourth in the world this year), clocking a 49.53 split has very evidently proved she can very much carry the weight of expectation with both class and ease.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley embrace. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The 21-year-old rising star passed the baton in first place to Thomas Barr, ten years her senior.

Barr is showing no signs of slowing down as he put down a 44.90 mark (his fastest ever relay split) at the sixth European Championships of his career. In commentary, Greg Allen accurately

described Barr ‘all heart and the Championship competitor’.

Known best for his fourth place at Rio 2016 in the 400m hurdles, and his bronze medal at the European Championships in Berlin back in 2018, it has been a long six years to wait for a major championship medal.

His biggest battle within the sport has been trying to ensure his body cooperates with the demands of the technical training required to hurdle, and has admittedly spent more time on physio beds

recently, than the most important place, the track.

He has endured his fair share of heart aches, withdrawing from the World Championships in 2017 due to illness and again in 2023 with injury.

But for every setback there is an even better comeback and his unwavering ‘can do’ attitude is one that has always set him apart. His achievements, medals, and victories have not been a result of his physical strength or patience, but of his mental capabilities.

His mental strength has been the elusive skill that has seen him overcome the most formidable challenges, not just on the track but off it too.

At our lowest moments in sport, we can hit rock bottom, before finding the solid ground within our own foundation, before we slowly and very steadily build ourselves anew.

For Sharlene Mawdsley, no one has demonstrated this more.

Hitting rock bottom was the best thing that ever happened to her career. Back in 2021, she was not selected to compete at the games, but very quickly responded, by posting her fastest time of her career. Fast forward to 2024, she again defies the odds to qualify for a World Indoor final.

Unfortunately, the track referee adjudicated that Mawdsley had broken Rule 17.1.2 which relates to obstruction. After many tears, she had a choice, to wallow in self pity or an opportunity to showcase her form in the women’s 4 x400m relay? Sharlene chose the latter, and posted one of the fastest splits of the championships.

She didn’t just survive after setbacks, she thrived.

In a world often portraying athletics as an individual pursuit, the mixed 4 x 400m have highlighted something remarkable. Regardless of gender, training bases, individual competition

schedules, or the many obstacles they have been forced to endure, that coming together is truly the conduit to more, not just for themselves, but fuels the nation.

Sophie Becker, Cillian Greene, Phil Healy, and Jack Rafferty are ready and poised to make their impact felt over the next few days at the European Championships.

So if that was night one, what does that mean for the remainder of the championships?

Lily-Ann O’Hora is a three-time national champion and former Women in Sport Director with Athletics Ireland