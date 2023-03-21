Kinsella on Rugby: How Ireland clinched the Grand Slam while playing below their standard

The full version of this analysis is available exclusively to members of the The42. To sign up, read the entire piece and enjoy the many benefits of membership including access to the unmissable Rugby Weekly podcast with Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Eoin Toolan, click here.

ONE CAN ONLY presume that Ireland’s players haven’t spent too much time thinking about last Saturday’s game in any great detail yet. The Monday session is usually a big favourite so they’re likely to have been busy right through until this morning.

Whenever Ireland do reflect on their Grand Slam-sealing win over England, they’ll understand even more that the game never should have been as fraught as it became in the third quarter. Ireland could have been well in control by then. One of the things that excites this Ireland squad is their belief that despite winning a Grand Slam, they left a huge amount behind them in terms of performance. The England game is a prime example.

They made a stuttering start in attack as England flanker Jack Willis earned a breakdown steal. The Irish forwards soon botched a lineout when there was a mix-up with the call and James Ryan had no front lifter. But Ireland were motoring in more familiar fashion by the 11th minute as they nearly created the opening try in the 11th minute.

Bundee Aki launches the attack with a direct carry off Johnny Sexton from a lineout on the right, then Dan Sheehan shows his compelling blend of footwork and power with a carry around the corner.

England prop Kyle Sinckler has Sheehan lined up but the Ireland hooker’s footwork so late and despite moving forward at such pace is superb. Sinckler still drops him but Sheehan is over the gainline and a big clearout from Caelan Doris and Ryan Baird adds another metre to the progress.

Their clearout also means lightning-quick ball for Robbie Henshaw to carry next.

It’s simple enough stuff but there’s detail even within the phase above.

Note how the presence of James Ryan as an option off scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park attracts England hooker Jamie George’s focus initially.

But Gibson-Park skips his pass straight across the face of Ryan, who has his hands up in a bid to further attract English focus.

As Henshaw instead receives the pass, George now turns out to the Ireland centre.

As we can see above, George has to adjust laterally and then plant his feet, meaning Henshaw can dominate the collision and just about get over the gainline. Sexton darting behind Henshaw is also important because he concerns the defenders outside George even just briefly.

With Tadhg Furlong then making a big dent in clearing George away at the breakdown, it’s more lightning-quick ball for Ireland.

When a team has had three consecutive breakdowns lasting only 2 seconds each, good things often happen and that’s the case here for Ireland on the next phase.

Even before Sexton receives the ball from Gibson-Park here, we can see him signalling for Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier to set up on his inside.

But again, the Irish pass goes right across the face of the more obvious target and van der Flier is suddenly running into space.

It takes a superb stretching tackle from Willis to deny van der Flier a one-on-one chance against England fullback Freddie Steward in behind, but Ireland have more momentum as O’Mahony, Ryan, and Henshaw hit the breakdown.

As van der Flier is being tackled, we can see Ireland setting up for the next phase. First, Furlong gets off the ground and nominates himself as the central figure in what will be a pod of three forwards to the right of the breakdown . . .

