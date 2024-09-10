Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Action from last year's Ireland-Greece game. Ben Brady/INPHO
Have your say

Poll: How do you think Ireland's game against Greece will go tonight?

Kick off tonight at the Aviva Stadium is 7.45pm.
10.19am, 10 Sep 2024
804
4

AFTER SATURDAY’S DISAPPOINTMENT against England, there’s little time to dwell on that defeat for Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland team.

They’re back in action tonight with a home game against Greece at 7.45pm in Group 2 of Uefa Nations League B.

Greece enter the match off the back of an impressive 3-0 win at home on Saturday against Finland, with Fotis Ioannidis scoring twice and an own goal from Benjamin Kallman.

Ireland renew acquaintances against a team they faced twice last year in Euro 2024 qualifiers. Ireland lost 2-1 in Athens in June 2023, before being defeated 2-0 in Dublin last October.

So how do you think tonight’s game will go?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Greece win (255)
Draw (157)
Ireland win (71)

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie