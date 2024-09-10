Poll: How do you think Ireland's game against Greece will go tonight?

AFTER SATURDAY’S DISAPPOINTMENT against England, there’s little time to dwell on that defeat for Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland team.

They’re back in action tonight with a home game against Greece at 7.45pm in Group 2 of Uefa Nations League B.

Greece enter the match off the back of an impressive 3-0 win at home on Saturday against Finland, with Fotis Ioannidis scoring twice and an own goal from Benjamin Kallman.

Ireland renew acquaintances against a team they faced twice last year in Euro 2024 qualifiers. Ireland lost 2-1 in Athens in June 2023, before being defeated 2-0 in Dublin last October.

So how do you think tonight’s game will go?

Let us know.

